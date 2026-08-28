After ‘unacceptable’ month, Cameron Young changes putters and shoots 62 solo at TOUR Championship

After a torrid start on the greens earlier this year, Young’s putting weakened considerably this summer. While he was once inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting, Young is now outside the top 100. Young has lost strokes on the greens in five of his last eight events. Even in his runner-up finish at The Open Championship last month, the putter was the weakest part of his game. That week at Royal Birkdale was an outlier in Young’s recent form. He has only one other top-20 finish in his last nine starts.