Expert Picks: See who experts are backing for TOUR Championship
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Running with Rick: Three longshots who can win the TOUR Championship
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With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Ryan Gerard, Top 5 plus ties (+500): This is a juicy number on a player who will swing for the fences in his first TOUR Championship appearance as he looks to make a late case for a Presidents Cup pick.
- Alex Smalley over Alex Fitzpatrick, Round 1 (-124): In the Battle of Alex, I’ll side with the American, as Smalley comes in with a bit more form after his T16 result at Bellerive.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Viktor Hovland (+100) over Si Woo Kim, 72-hole matchup (FanDuel): You’re getting the player with the higher ceiling and better memories at plus money!
- J.J. Spaun, Top 5 plus ties (+560, DraftKings): Spaun is a gamer when it matters and has played well enough the last few months to make me believe he’ll be on the first page of the leaderboard in the most important final round of the season.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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