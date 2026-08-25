PGA TOUR announces season-ending structure for PGA TOUR Championship Series

“From the beginning, the goal of the Future Competition Committee was to create an easier-to-follow competitive model for our fans with greater consequence and a stronger season-long narrative,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “Throughout this process, we listened carefully to our fans, players and partners. One message came through clearly: the culmination of our season should be worthy of the journey it takes to get there. The result is a season-ending structure that rewards excellence over the course of the year while building toward a reimagined TOUR Championship. We are creating something different, something distinct within professional golf that can resonate far beyond it.”