Signature Scroll: Presidents Cup drama brewing at Bellerive

Then there’s Patrick Cantlay (T6, 8 under) and Justin Thomas (T12, 6 under). They are two key cogs in the U.S. Team’s operations and have been for a decade. Yet they are both precariously on the bubble. Thomas ranks 11th in points, and Cantlay is 17th. Their chance to auto-qualify has come and gone, but they can at least try to show solid form. They are preaching a different strategy. They say (you can decide whether you believe them) that they aren’t thinking about it all. They are just trying to jump into the top 30 and make it to next week. They don’t have the luxury of thinking a month down the line.