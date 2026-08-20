Signature Scroll: Big names battling bubble at Bellerive

Woodland hasn’t made it to East Lake since 2019, the year he won the U.S. Open. At No. 31 in the standings, he’s tantalizingly close to keeping his season alive. Scott is in a better spot, 27th on the points list, but he can’t rest on his laurels either. At ages 42 and 47, respectively, Woodland and Scott can’t count on continued success for years to come. Each season they are playing well, they need to capitalize. Scott is trying to maintain an incredible streak of 101 straight majors, and a full year of exemptions comes with making the top 30, valuable security at this stage of his career. Woodland’s incentives are similar, though it comes with the added pride of accomplishing it while continuing to battle the effects of the brain tumor he had removed nearly two years ago.