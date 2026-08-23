Signature Scroll: Player of Year debate rages on as Wyndham Clark wins BMW Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | BMW Championship
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What a crazy day ...
Not so fast, Scottie
ST. LOUIS – On the eve of the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked if there was anything he could do over the next two weeks to enter the Player of the Year conversation.
McIlroy answered it swiftly and assertively.
"I'm not the Player of the Year, no chance,” McIlroy said. “Scottie is."
That consensus had started to crystallize in the days after Scottie Scheffler's eight-shot romp at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His two wins and unmatched consistency were beginning to overwhelm any other contenders. “I think a certain someone's sewed it up last week, if I'm honest,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, another possible recipient for the award.
Well, things have changed.
Wyndham Clark notched his third win of the season at the BMW Championship, flipping the awards race on its head. Asked if his mind had changed since Wednesday, McIlroy said, “It's sort of all to play for it next week. You know, Wyndham doing what he did today, yeah, next week will make things interesting.”
How’s that for a storyline at the TOUR Championship? Could it be winner-take-all? The low 72-hole score leaves with the TOUR Championship, FedExCup and Player of the Year? That certainly seems likely if it’s Scheffler or Clark in the winner’s circle.
Why has this race occupied the mind so much? It’s the first Player of the Year race with any intrigue in recent memory. Scheffler has won the last four and done so decisively. He may win it again, but it won’t be overwhelming.
“Honestly, this has all come pretty quickly, and I honestly hadn't really thought about it,” Clark said. “So hopefully that maybe is in the cards, but if not I'm just really pleased with how the year's gone.”
Wyndham Clark interview after winning BMW Championship
Clark’s season has already surpassed anyone’s wildest expectations.
After a difficult year on and off the golf course in 2025, Clark was not on the minds of many to begin the new year. It didn’t start particularly strongly, either. Clark was outside the top 90 of the FedExCup at the Masters. His world ranking was about to drop below 80th for the first time in three years. That’s when Clark switched to his current putter. He finished T21 at the Masters and added another top-20 finish the next week. From there, his game flipped. He outgunned Scottie Scheffler for his first win of the year at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, then beat Scheffler, Sam Burns and others at the U.S. Open.
Now he has a win over McIlroy. It wasn’t always pretty. The five-shot lead he started the day with was gone after 11 holes. But as shaky as the start was, the three birdies to close were just as emphatic.
That’s a compelling case, if you ask me.
Playing through
- 🔴 “Darth Vader had more fun”; Clark embracing villain role after win …
- 📈 Rory McIlroy leaves with positive momentum despite late stumble …
- 🎥 PGA TOUR Studios and NFL Films were back at it this week in St. Louis to produce "Chasing Sunday," an all-access, mic’d up look inside the PGA TOUR. The second episode follows action at the BMW Championship and premieres on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch a sneak peek here ...
Bubble watch
Sunday morning at each of the first two Playoffs events often takes on the vibe of the last day at school.
While the players in the final pairings will play again next week, most of the early-morning tee times have one eye on the offseason, resigned to the fact that they'll be among the 20 players who don’t advance to the next stage.
So as scores began to post at Bellerive, I posted up outside the scoring area, wondering what I might see.
Rickie Fowler was the first player I saw come through. His team stood around him in silence. Fowler began the week 30th in the FedExCup, but shaky play had all but assured he would drop out.
“Good season, Rick,” his agent said, consoling him.
As Fowler headed over to sign autographs, his team began looking at the projections. Was there any chance, however slight, he might make it to Atlanta? They turned to me and asked for my thoughts. I’m no expert, but even I could see the writing on the wall.
Shortly after, Ben Griffin rolled in. His season was over. That was clear. And now, outside the top six of the U.S. Team Presidents Cup standings, it was unclear when we might see him again.
J.T. Poston arrived, and for the first time, I mustered up some questions to ask. At No. 32 at the time, Poston at least had some chance to make it. He was heading to the zoo. He needed a distraction and had no plans to wait around.
“I don’t like rooting against anyone,” Poston’s caddie Aaron Fleener said.
If he did later, it was unsuccessful. They missed out.
I saw the other side of the emotional gamut, too. As Adam Scott approached scoring, he found his manager, and they embraced. Scott will play next week.
“Survived,” Scott said. “We survived.”
Gary Woodland's emotions were on display as he made his putt at the 18th. He began the week No. 31 and was one of three players to play their way into the TOUR Championship.
“I'm glad this week's over with, but I'm proud of where I'm going next week,” said Woodland.
Gary Woodland's 152-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at BMW Championship
That’s where we are going next, as well. Here’s how the bubble shook out:
IN
- Gary Woodland (31st ➡️ 18th)
- Patrick Cantlay (43rd ➡️ 19th)
- Robert MacIntyre (36th ➡️ 25th)
OUT
- Kurt Kitayama (28th ➡️ 31st)
- Rickie Fowler (30th ➡️ 33rd)
- Bud Cauley (29th ➡️ 34th)
Parting shots
- 😷 Scottie Scheffler revealed he was battling hand, foot and mouth disease all week. Blisters on his hands made it difficult to grip the club and altered his practice and workout schedule. It improved throughout the week and he hopes to be 100% for the TOUR Championship.
- 🤕 More on the injury front, Robert MacIntyre has been dealing with a cyst in his right knee since May. The pain intensified last week and forced him to withdraw. Yet he felt good enough to play this week and rose from 36th into the top 30. Impressive.
- 🇺🇲 Justin Thomas missed the TOUR Championship and will now await word on his fate for the Presidents Cup. Thomas is a member at Medinah, a gift after he won the 2019 BMW Championship there. Thomas has played the course since then, when he was in town visiting family last year.
- ❓Speaking of Presidents Cup, more than a few left Bellerive with uncertain futures. Nico Echavarria finished dead last and didn’t qualify for the season finale. He’s eighth in the International Team standings but has not played well recently. Griffin’s status for the Americans is tenuous. He’s eighth on the U.S. Team points list.
- ⛓Sungjae Im's impressive streak is over. He had made the TOUR Championship every year of his career, seven years running. That ended Sunday. He finished 37th in the FedExCup.
- 🤝 Speaking of honorary membership, Clark was gifted a membership to Bellerive on the 18th green after his win. It’s his third honorary membership, joining Quail Hollow and Los Angeles Country Club. Decent stuff.