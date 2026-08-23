Signature Scroll: Player of Year debate rages on as Wyndham Clark wins BMW Championship

After a difficult year on and off the golf course in 2025, Clark was not on the minds of many to begin the new year. It didn’t start particularly strongly, either. Clark was outside the top 90 of the FedExCup at the Masters. His world ranking was about to drop below 80th for the first time in three years. That’s when Clark switched to his current putter. He finished T21 at the Masters and added another top-20 finish the next week. From there, his game flipped. He outgunned Scottie Scheffler for his first win of the year at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, then beat Scheffler, Sam Burns and others at the U.S. Open.