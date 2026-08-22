Signature Scroll: Heroics of all kind on display at BMW Championship

🏃 What’s it going to take for Clark to hold off the chasers? It starts with not making double bogey on the first hole, like he did Saturday. Clark has proven comfortable in this spot. He’s 3-of-5 in converting 54-hole leads. The last came at this year’s U.S. Open. He held a six-shot lead. He’s also done it against Rory McIlroy , taking him down in the final pairing at the 2023 U.S. Open.

📦 McIlroy will have a chance to win, though the bigger takeaway is that his swing is in a better spot. He said there are still holes to fix. That he’s put himself in the final group despite those holes should have his competitors worried for next week. McIlroy has won three FedExCup titles, the most in history.

👋 Scottie Scheffler found his ball-striking on Saturday, to be third in approach play, but the putter let him down. He’s 5 under, well outside of contention. We haven’t said that much this season.

🟧 Fowler is trying to make the TOUR Championship for just the second time in the last seven years. He’s missed 10 majors in that time, so he knows more than most what it would mean.

🇺🇲 Is Cantlay locking down a Presidents Cup spot? He’s showing form at the right time and would jump to 14th in the standings if his runner-up position holds.