U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker announces six picks for 2026 Presidents Cup

Captain Snedeker on Gotterup: “I have been watching Chris closely all season and it’s an understatement to say he has worked incredibly hard for this opportunity. His performance on the course speaks for itself in results but further than that, he is fearless. He embraces big stages and has showed he can contend against the best players in the world. This is a well-deserved milestone in his career and I’m excited to see what he can bring to the team."