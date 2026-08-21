Rory McIlroy contending at BMW Championship thanks to unique training aid, new rehearsal

In an effort to find a solution to the swing woes that plagued him a week ago in Memphis, McIlroy returned home to Florida for a day to see his coach Michael Bannon, and the two concocted a swing feel and rehearsal that could get him through the final weeks of the season. To find that feel and drill it in, McIlroy had a pair of "Frankenstein clubs created that force him into the correct positions on the takeaway.