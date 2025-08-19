2026 PGA TOUR schedule celebrates 20th year of FedExCup

Notable adjustments to the PGA TOUR schedule are The Genesis Invitational returning to The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California – it was held at Torrey Pines last year due to California wildfires – and the Truist Championship (May 4-10) returning to Quail Hollow Club, after hosting the 2025 PGA Championship. Schedule changes include the TOUR spending consecutive weeks in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 18-24) and Charles Schwab Challenge (May 25-31), while the Corales Puntacana Championship (from mid-April to July 13-19) and the Rocket Classic (from late June to July 27-Aug. 2) will shift dates on the calendar. With the introduction of the Miami Championship to the Regular Season schedule, the VidantaWorld Mexico Open will now be contested as part of the FedExCup Fall. Full details regarding the 2026 FedExCup Fall will be announced at a later date.