2026 PGA TOUR schedule celebrates 20th year of FedExCup
FedExCup Regular Season features return to Trump National Doral, one of nine iconic courses to host the PGA TOUR for more than half a century
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the 2026 FedExCup Regular Season schedule, which features a total of 35 official FedExCup events and includes the TOUR’s return to Trump National Doral as a new Signature Event. The 2026 Regular Season will culminate with the 20th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs, which concludes in Atlanta with the TOUR Championship, where the world’s best players compete for the ultimate prize, the FedExCup.
“We're excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues,” said CEO Brian Rolapp. “Inspired by our players and fans, we’re accelerating the TOUR’s evolution and ushering in a new era of innovation on and off the course.”
The 2026 schedule features an exclusive list of nine current venues to appear on the PGA TOUR schedule for more than 50 years, including Waialae Country Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Riviera Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster, Colonial Country Club and Muirfield Village Golf Club, which celebrates its 50th anniversary hosting a TOUR event at the 2026 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The return to Doral’s famed Blue Monster (April 27-May 3) will mark the 56th playing of a PGA TOUR event at the course, which hosted the PGA TOUR annually from 1962 to 2016.
2026 schedule features nine Signature Events
The PGA TOUR schedule now features nine Signature Events, contested at some of the world’s most historic and recognizable courses. Signature Events include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup, as well as in-season qualifying via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5. The three player-hosted Signature Events – The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – will again feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. The Signature Event schedule is as follows:
- The Sentry (Jan. 5-11)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Feb. 9-15)
- The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16-22)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2-8)
- RBC Heritage (April 13-19)
- Miami Championship (April 27-May 3)
- Truist Championship (May 4-10)
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 1-7)
- Travelers Championship (June 22-28)
“We’re thrilled with our momentum in 2025, as our season-long ratings and event attendance are confirming that our players and their stories are resonating with fans,” Rolapp said. “We extend our thanks to the entire membership – including player directors and the Player Advisory Council – as well as our events and partners, who are working alongside fans on a vision for the future of both the PGA TOUR and the game of golf.”
As previously announced, the 2026 season will debut numerous enhancements, including new eligibility and field size adjustments that raise competitive stakes and address speed of play, key areas identified by the PGA TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative, the single-largest fan outreach in the organization’s history. Most notably, the top 100 in the FedExCup standings through the 2025 FedExCup Fall will secure exempt status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season (previously 125), with Nos. 101-125 having conditional status. This change, as recommended by the TOUR’s Player Advisory Council, ensures the 35 most competitive players as identified by the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry have equitable playing opportunities, showcasing their talent throughout the season.
FedExCup Regular Season begins with 'Opening Drive'
The FedExCup Regular Season begins in January with the Opening Drive, as the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars kick off their season at The Sentry (Jan. 5-11) in Maui, Hawaii. The Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 12-18) follows in Honolulu, where the PGA TOUR’s newest class of rookies debuts in the season’s first Full-Field Event. Coverage of Opening Drive includes GOLF Channel in primetime, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
Following The American Express (Jan. 19-25), network coverage of the FedExCup season begins at Torrey Pines Golf Course with the Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 26-Feb. 1), the first of 23 PGA TOUR events on CBS in 2026, including coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs. Following the Farmers Insurance Open, CBS continues its coverage with the WM Phoenix Open (Feb. 2-8), AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 9-15) and The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16-22). CBS resumes its coverage with the season’s first major, the Masters Tournament (April 6-12), followed by the RBC Heritage (April 13-19), and will also broadcast the PGA Championship (May 11-17), which next year moves to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. CBS is also home to the only FedExCup team event on the PGA TOUR schedule, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26) and will broadcast the final Signature Event with the Travelers Championship (June 22-28) at TPC River Highlands.
NBC Sports kicks off its 2026 season with the TOUR’s Florida Swing, which begins at the Cognizant Classic (Feb. 23-March 1) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. NBC’s eight-event slate also includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2-8), the 52nd playing of THE PLAYERS Championship (March 9-15) – with support from Proud Partners Optum, Morgan Stanley and Comcast Business – the Valspar Championship (March 16-22), Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 23-29) and Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). NBC will also broadcast the last two major championships of the season, the U.S. Open (June 15-21) – which will be contested at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York – and The Open Championship (July 13-19), played in 2026 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.
Notable adjustments to the PGA TOUR schedule are The Genesis Invitational returning to The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California – it was held at Torrey Pines last year due to California wildfires – and the Truist Championship (May 4-10) returning to Quail Hollow Club, after hosting the 2025 PGA Championship. Schedule changes include the TOUR spending consecutive weeks in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 18-24) and Charles Schwab Challenge (May 25-31), while the Corales Puntacana Championship (from mid-April to July 13-19) and the Rocket Classic (from late June to July 27-Aug. 2) will shift dates on the calendar. With the introduction of the Miami Championship to the Regular Season schedule, the VidantaWorld Mexico Open will now be contested as part of the FedExCup Fall. Full details regarding the 2026 FedExCup Fall will be announced at a later date.
The 2026 schedule features four weeks with multiple events. The Puerto Rico Open (March 2-8) and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (May 4-10) offer play-in opportunities for Signature Events, in addition to winner benefits. The ISCO Championship (July 6-12) and Corales Puntacana Championship (July 13-19) offer access to DP World Tour members and benefits across both Tours, as part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
Full-Field Events closing out the Regular Season will once again feature heightened drama and strong fields as players battle for one of the top-70 spots in the FedExCup Playoffs. For the second consecutive season, the RBC Canadian Open (June 8-14) returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). The John Deere Classic (June 29-July 5) will be contested at TPC Deere Run before the action moves to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open (July 6-12) at The Renaissance Club. The 3M Open (July 20-26) will return to Minnesota for the eighth straight season at TPC Twin Cities.
Following the Rocket Classic (July 27-Aug. 2), the Wyndham Championship (Aug. 3-9) at Sedgefield Country Club will set the stage as the final chance for players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
FedExCup Playoffs, postseason wrap with 16th Presidents Cup
The top-70 players in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the first FedExCup Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 10-16) at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with those players exempt for Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS in 2027.
From there, the top-50 players in the FedExCup standings advance to the BMW Championship (Aug. 17-23), contested at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis for the first time since 2008. Players who advance to the BMW Championship are fully exempt for the following season and qualify for all Signature Events in 2027.
Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 players remaining will compete in the TOUR Championship (Aug. 24-30) with support from Proud Partners Accenture, The Coca-Cola Company and Southern Company. The TOUR Championship features a new format that was introduced in 2025, with the event being played as a 72-hole stroke-play event with all players starting at even par to determine the winner of the FedExCup.
Following the crowning of the FedExCup champion at the TOUR Championship, the 16th edition of the Presidents Cup with support from Global Partner Rolex will be played Sept. 21-27 at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, where Captain Brandt Snedeker will lead the United States Team against Captain Geoff Ogilvy and the International Team. Medinah Country Club is the sixth different venue in the United States to host the Presidents Cup and adds the biennial team event to an illustrious list of events hosted at Course #3, including the BMW Championship, the Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and the U.S. Senior Open.
