Rookie Report: See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

Including this week’s Rocket Classic at historic Detroit Golf Club, there are just eight events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 on the FedExCup after the Wyndham Championship in early August will qualify for the three-event Playoffs. The top 50 on the FedExCup after the first Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will qualify for next season’s Signature Events and advance to the BMW Championship. The top 30 after the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship, where all players will start at even-par, on a level playing field, after the elimination of the FedExCup Starting Strokes format.