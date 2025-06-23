DFS Dish: Look to red-hot Keegan Bradley to anchor DFS lineups in Detroit
Written by Mike Glasscott
There are new headliners at the top of the DraftKings Daily Fantasy board to ponder at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. For the first time since the Valero Texas Open, DFS investors will not have to contemplate rostering the world No. 1 or world No. 2 as neither Scottie Scheffler nor Rory McIlroy is in the field of 156 players this week.
Without a clear favorite, ownership values will vary across the top three selections at the Donald Ross design. Collin Morikawa ($10,900) takes up the reins as the most expensive option, while last week’s winner, Keegan Bradley ($10,400), runs just behind him. Patrick Cantlay ($10,200) provides the third, five-figure choice on the board. The victory droughts for Morikawa (October 2023) and Cantlay (August 2022) are well-documented, while Bradley continues to pressure himself to qualify on merit for his Ryder Cup team in September. Bradley is the only member of the trio not to finish T2 in a previous start at Detroit Golf Club, but he’s played the weekend in all four appearances. Investors will choose which hairs to split, but past winners suggest ball-strikers are the way forward in Michigan.
Outside the top-three choices, the highest-scoring player in the format, Harry Hall ($9,500) is also the second leading scorer (actual scoring average) on TOUR. The Englishman, who did not qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or U.S. Open, has not been put through the wringer and owns top-10 paydays in two of his last three starts.
Ben Griffin ($9,800) is currently hotter than the sun (T8-win-second-T10 and T14 last week) since winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April, but Hideki Matsuyama ($9,600) is not. The Japanese star commands this price on reputation rather than recent results (T36-38th-T42 and T30 last week). Cameron Young ($9,300) made a double-bogey on the first hole last week three times in four rounds and cashed T52. Two weeks previously, he earned T4 money at the RBC Canadian Open, followed by T4 at the U.S. Open. Making his third start in Detroit, he was T2 in 2022 and T6 in 2024.
Former champions Tony Finau ($8,900) and Rickie Fowler ($8,700) sit down the order of salary. Finau, the tournament record holder at 26 under in 2022, missed the weekend in defense in 2023 and did not play last year. Advancing to the weekend in six straight events, he owns just one top-10 paycheck in 16 events played. Once a must-play on tracks with four par-5 holes, that’s no longer guaranteed. Rocket brand ambassador Fowler held off Morikawa and Adam Hadwin ($6,700) in a three-man playoff in 2023 for his last win on TOUR.
Falling short of the weekend only once in 2025, he owns T16 or better in three of his last five events. Akshay Bhatia ($8,200), playing from the final group on Sunday in 2024, only made two bogeys for the week, but the last one, his only three-putt, cost him a playoff spot against winner Cam Davis ($7,400). Davis is the only multiple winner of the event and has cashed T17 or better in his last four starts. Min Woo Lee ($8,500) and Davis Thompson ($8,100) also were in the group who shared second. Davis and Lee led the field with 23 birdies.
Course horses lingering in the $7,900-$7,000 range include all-or-nothing Europeans Alex Noren ($7,800) and Stephan Jaeger ($7,700). The Swede, who is only a month back from missing significant time out through injury, owns T9 (2023) and T4 (2021), but missed out last summer and in the 2020 edition. Jaeger, renowned for his fearlessness in shootouts, cashed solo fifth in 2022 and followed with T9 in 2023, which included matching the course record (63). Before and after his back-to-back visits to the top 10, he missed playing the weekend. A must-play in Detroit, Taylor Moore ($7,600) cashed T10 or better in all three appearances with 10 of 12 loops in the 60s.
Matt Wallace ($7,500) owns three finishes in his last four events on TOUR inside T23 and five of his last six T26 or better. With four Par-5 holes on the card, Lee Hodges ($7,200) leads the TOUR in par-5 scoring average. He also hit the top 10 (T9) at the RBC Canadian Open. Filling rosters with Antoine Rozner ($7,000), who has not missed the weekend in 11 consecutive events worldwide, or Austin Eckroat ($7,000), who opened with 62 last week at the Travelers Championship and finished fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, make sense.
Cameron Champ ($7,000) produced results when he sneaked into TOUR events. The three-time winner on TOUR cashed T9 in his last start at the RBC Canadian Open and will feast on the short-ish par 72. Matt McCarty ($7,000) produces in this format and owns three T15 or better in three of his last four starts on his own ball. Quade Cummins ($6,900) played in the final group on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour event and cashed solo fourth. His week included a round of 62. Joe Highsmith ($6,700) makes enough birdies with his trusty putter and is a winner on TOUR this season.
I have no problem rostering in-form guys in hot weather in back-to-back weeks. Get hot, stay hot!
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Keegan Bradley ($10,400)
- Harry Hall ($9,500)
- Stephan Jaeger ($7,700)
- Taylor Moore ($7,600)
- Matt Wallace ($7,500)
- Lee Hodges ($7,200)
