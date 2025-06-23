DFS Dish: Look to red-hot Keegan Bradley to anchor DFS lineups in Detroit

Without a clear favorite, ownership values will vary across the top three selections at the Donald Ross design. Collin Morikawa ($10,900) takes up the reins as the most expensive option, while last week’s winner, Keegan Bradley ($10,400), runs just behind him. Patrick Cantlay ($10,200) provides the third, five-figure choice on the board. The victory droughts for Morikawa (October 2023) and Cantlay (August 2022) are well-documented, while Bradley continues to pressure himself to qualify on merit for his Ryder Cup team in September. Bradley is the only member of the trio not to finish T2 in a previous start at Detroit Golf Club, but he’s played the weekend in all four appearances. Investors will choose which hairs to split, but past winners suggest ball-strikers are the way forward in Michigan.