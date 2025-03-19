Rocket Rookies: From alternate to contender, Danny Walker embraces his moment at THE PLAYERS

Walker has maintained that cerebral mindset into adulthood. After breezing through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School on his first try in 2018, he struggled across his first three years on the Korn Ferry Tour (2019-21), notching just one top-10 as a rookie and then making just four starts across the 2020-21 season, playing on conditional status. He failed to regain Korn Ferry Tour status via Q-School in fall 2021, meaning it was time for an honest assessment of the road ahead. He applied for a job at that Bahama Breeze, roughly 15 miles west of TPC Sawgrass, and was hired. He enrolled for a brief time as an astrophysics major at the University of North Florida, signing up for a couple elective classes in the degree pathway. It stemmed from a realization that he had lost motivation to practice; after an hour or two of hitting balls or working through chipping drills, he was ready to go home.