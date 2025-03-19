Rocket Rookies: From alternate to contender, Danny Walker embraces his moment at THE PLAYERS
7 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise
Danny Walker walked TPC Sawgrass from outside the ropes at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, supporting his friend and three-year roommate Jimmy Stanger in his PLAYERS debut. Walker was a Korn Ferry Tour pro at the time, still wrestling with thoughts about his future in golf and life. He had found modest success on smaller circuits, but the prospect of competing on the PGA TOUR seemed more dream than reality.
The introspective Walker also wanted to ensure his life offered values to others, not just himself. The University of Virginia alum had spent ample time on mini-tours, competing in front of single-digit crowds, if there were crowds at all. The experience made him question the value of professional golf if he never made the big time.
“I found myself wanting to feel like I was contributing something to society,” Walker said in the fall of 2024. “I remember thinking like even lower jobs that may not seem like that important … being a garbage man, you’re doing something that needs to be done for society. It’s an important job; someone’s got to do it. No one’s got to go play mini-tour events; that’s not helping anybody.
“It felt like, if you’re on the PGA TOUR, that’s great, because you’re actually entertaining people, you can do stuff for charity, you can engage with fans. But on mini-tours you can’t do any of that, the outlet’s not there. It felt kind of empty. You’re just hammering away with a chisel and not getting anywhere … or doing anything.”
Walker, 29, shared these sentiments at a Korn Ferry Tour stop in Nashville last fall, a few weeks before securing his PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour finals, still mostly anonymous to all but the most hyper-core of golf fans (with common first and last names, to boot). He was progressing in his golf career – with a renewed passion fueled by a brief stint as a waiter at a Bahama Breeze restaurant in his adopted hometown of Jacksonville, Florida – but he hadn’t reached the mainstream.
That changed at THE PLAYERS Championship last week. After waking up Thursday as an alternate, Walker earned a spot in a featured group alongside Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark due to Jason Day’s withdrawal, a sudden turn of events in just his seventh PGA TOUR start. He made the cut on the number, charged up the board with a third-round 66 at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course (a track he has played dozens of times in his adopted hometown), and closed in 66-70 to share sixth place, earning 250 FedExCup points and a paycheck for $843,750 – more than six times the biggest check of his career thus far.
Danny Walker drains a 44-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS
Two things can be true: Walker’s storybook week at THE PLAYERS came out of nowhere (to the casual observer), but it was also another building block in a steady ascent (medaling at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2018, finishing just two strokes shy of a TOUR card at Q-School in 2023, and earning his first TOUR card at No. 28 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, his fate uncertain until the season’s final few holes).
There has been plenty to suggest that Walker would eventually make it here. Yet in recent years, his professional golf journey nearly found its end.
Walker and Stanger both grew up outside Tampa, Florida, separated by just one year in school, and were paired together several times in junior tournaments. Stanger enrolled at the University of Virginia in fall 2013; Walker followed the next year. Walker’s nickname on the team was “the ghost,” Stanger recalled, for his “ability to sneak up on you without you realizing it.” (Arguably, he did the same to golf fans at THE PLAYERS.)
Walker fell in love with golf at a young age, first playing miniature golf with his dad at age 3 and progressing to a regulation course after two or three years. He played golf and baseball competitively until age 10, when he was inspired to pick one sport and go all in. “I remember (reading in a) Tiger Woods biography, he stopped playing other sports when he was 12,” Walker said. “I was like, ‘That’s what I’m going to do.’”
Walker has maintained that cerebral mindset into adulthood. After breezing through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School on his first try in 2018, he struggled across his first three years on the Korn Ferry Tour (2019-21), notching just one top-10 as a rookie and then making just four starts across the 2020-21 season, playing on conditional status. He failed to regain Korn Ferry Tour status via Q-School in fall 2021, meaning it was time for an honest assessment of the road ahead. He applied for a job at that Bahama Breeze, roughly 15 miles west of TPC Sawgrass, and was hired. He enrolled for a brief time as an astrophysics major at the University of North Florida, signing up for a couple elective classes in the degree pathway. It stemmed from a realization that he had lost motivation to practice; after an hour or two of hitting balls or working through chipping drills, he was ready to go home.
Danny Walker attacks flagstick to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
Walker was open with his parents and his roommate Stanger about this tug-of-war in his mind. He didn’t want to go any further in professional golf unless he could fully commit to all that the process entailed. The stint at Bahama Breeze pushed him to continue chasing the dreams that stemmed from his childhood in west Florida. After living a potential alternative, he was ready to put in the work.
“No one loves 100% of their job every day,” Walker said last fall. “Part of it is just the work you have to do, and there’s a lot of value in the work and making yourself do those extra bits that you don’t want to do.”
“It was something along the lines of, golf is hard but it’s a whole lot better than washing dishes,” Stanger said of Walker’s perspective shift. “And once he realized that, he was able to start appreciating the process a little bit more … I definitely saw a change in him, going from someone that was putting in the work to put in the work, to ‘OK, now I’m going to use my intelligence, I’m going to use everything I have to be the best golfer I can be, and if it doesn’t work out, I can tell myself that I’ve given it everything that I have.’”
Walker regained Korn Ferry Tour status via 2022 Q-School, lost it at No. 121 on the 2023 season-long standings, and gained it back with a dramatic Q-School showing that fall – including a 6-under closing round at Q-School’s First Stage to advance to Second Stage with one stroke to spare. He earned guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2024 with a tie for seventh at Final Stage, but he began that season in benign fashion with four missed cuts in six starts and no finish better than 45th, leading him to that week at THE PLAYERS where he spectated as his longtime friend and roommate Stanger lived out a childhood dream.
“This is something that we both have dreamed of, playing in this event, since we were kids,” Walker said last year at TPC Sawgrass. “It’s just exciting to be able to be out here and support him and maybe imagine myself being out here next year.”
Walker’s words rang true a year later at THE PLAYERS – and he thrived in the weekend spotlight, where others in spotlight pairings struggled to stay near par. After learning of his tee time Thursday morning, Walker retreated to his car to process the moment and perhaps allow a singular tear. He ensures these things aren’t lost on him, which in turn allows him to stay poised as the pressure builds.
“He’s incredibly thoughtful,” Stanger said. “He will talk about spending some time before rounds just sitting in the car thinking and allowing the moment to wash over him. He leans into the moment, he embraces it, and he also realizes that it’s just a game; it’s not life or death. He really wants to do well at it, but he’s just able to think through it incredibly logically, incredibly well, and he can go out here and let his game perform at its best.
“He’s not afraid of the moment.”
Far removed from those anonymous mini-tour days, Walker was a central entertainer on THE PLAYERS weekend. It was what he had envisioned, right where he wanted to be.