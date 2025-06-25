After nearly redshirting, David Ford found top gear to earn PGA TOUR card

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing. In February 2021, Ford felt something pop in his back while picking up a carpet. He didn’t think much of it, figuring it was a strained muscle at first, but he felt a lot of pain on the back nine while playing golf the next day. He met with doctors, had some MRIs and got treatment, but there was no magic bullet. The best scenario was to stay as healthy as possible: eat well, stretch well, sleep well and be intentional about his golf practice. Feel good, play good, as they say. Everything came together in the last 12 months – and the results are proof positive.