Players react to TOUR Championship enhancements

About the PGA TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative

Launched by the PGA TOUR in 2024, Fan Forward is the single largest fan outreach in the organization’s history, with more than 50,000 participating fans, inclusive of core, casual and non-golf sports fans. Fan Forward research provides the PGA TOUR with vital data around who its fans are, what they want to see more of and how the organization can deepen fans’ love of the PGA TOUR and the game of golf. The data identified four recurring themes, areas where the PGA TOUR must drive innovation and change to further increase fan engagement: Broadcast Presentation (Deliver More Golf Per Minute), Competition Adjustments (Maximize Drama on Every Hole), Player Profiles & Content (Make Players More Relatable) and On-Site Experience (Give Every Event a Purpose). Fan Forward is an ongoing initiative, as outreach to fans will continue and new innovations will be tested and implemented on an ongoing basis in an effort to create the best version of the PGA TOUR. For more information on the PGA TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative and to view examples of Fan Forward-driven innovation, visit https://www.pgatour.com/fanforward.