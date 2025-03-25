Rocket Rookies: Isaiah Salinda embraces heritage, embodies confidence to thrive on PGA TOUR

Salinda’s parents, Tony and Debbie, immigrated from the Philippines to the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1980s, where they married and first settled in a crowded house with several cousins. The Salinda family unit is strong; some of Salinda’s fondest childhood memories involve big group dinners with aunts and uncles. To this day, he loves to cook, notably taking the available ingredients and creating a medley of sorts. Aside from those plastic clubs and wiffle balls, Salinda first fell in love with golf at San Bruno Golf Center, a public two-story range where he’d go “literally every day after school” up until high school. Some of his earliest rounds came at TPC Harding Park’s nine-hole par-30 layout – the Fleming 9 Course – with his dad, uncles and sometimes his brother. He progressed to the full-length TPC Harding Park layout where he could sometimes play for $5 via the Youth on Course non-profit organization's program.