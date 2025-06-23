Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Dahmen has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.