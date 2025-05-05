Rookie Report: Rasmus Højgaard outduels twin brother for final Truist Championship berth

1. Karl Vilips (No. 56). Vilips popped with a win at the Puerto Rico Open in just his third TOUR start as a member after being sidelined to begin the season due to a back injury. He added a T4 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his former Stanford teammate Michael Thorbjornsen, where the duo was in serious contention for the title until a water ball on the 17th hole Sunday in the Foursomes (alternate shot) format. With his Puerto Rico Open victory, Vilips is fully exempt on TOUR through 2027 and doesn’t need to worry about the top-100 cutoff after the FedExCup Fall. He can fully focus his efforts on qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs and playing his way into next year’s Signature Events.