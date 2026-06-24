The Five: Burning questions post U.S. Open

Fitzpatrick leads the PGA TOUR with three victories, but only one was a Signature Event. Meanwhile, Young won the Cadillac Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship, two of the top events on the calendar. Then there’s McIlory, who has won just once, though it’s the biggest event of the season: the Masters. Scheffler leads the FedExCup by a landslide, but he’s been unable to convert his strong performances into victories. He won The American Express in his season debut, but is still searching for his second win.