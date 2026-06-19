Five things to know about Ryder Cowan, amateur contending at U.S. Open

Cowan is part of a record-tying crop of amateurs in this week's field, as 20 out of the 156-man field are not playing for a paycheck. Cowan is ranked No. 15 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is looking to extend a run of at least one amateur making the cut in the U.S. Open, which has happened in 17 of the last 18 years. At minimum, Cowan is in the driver's seat to finish as the low amateur at Shinnecock Hills.