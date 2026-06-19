Five things to know about Ryder Cowan, amateur contending at U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
Players in Article
Players in This Article
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Among a decorated early leaderboard at the 126th U.S. Open, there's one name that may prompt a Google search. Amateur Ryder Cowan briefly led during the opening round, becoming just the fourth amateur to shoot 32 or lower in the opening nine holes of the tournament, and sat inside the top 5 after an opening-round 68.
So who is Ryder Cowan? Here are five things to know about the amateur currently turning heads at Shinnecock Hills:
1. Senior at Oklahoma
Cowan is a rising senior at the University of Oklahoma. The 21-year-old had one win this past season for the Sooners and helped the team to its third straight NCAA regional title, finishing fourth as an individual last month in Corvallis, Ore. He's a two-time All-American at Oklahoma, including a second-team selection this season. He was also a Haskins finalist this season. He will be eligible for PGA TOUR University beginning later this fall.
2. Major championship debut
Cowan is making his first start at a major, having earned his spot in this week's field through Final Qualifying. He shot a 6-under 138 across 36 holes at BallenIsles Country Club in Florida, then advanced in a 3-for-2 playoff that also saw teen phenom Miles Russell punch his ticket to Shinnecock. No player has won their first major championship start since Keegan Bradley in 2011.
3. Drive, Chip and Putt finalist
This is not Cowan's first experience competing at a major championship, although that comes with an asterisk. He was on the grounds at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019, competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Cowan finished runner-up in the Boys' 12-13 age group, days before Tiger Woods slipped into the green jacket.
4. Blake Griffin ties
Cowan hasn’t dunked over cars or taken lob passes from Chris Paul (that we know of), but he does have a connection to former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin. Cowan and Griffin both attended Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond, Okla., though they certainly didn't overlap. Cowan is 21, 16 years younger than Griffin.
Cowan plays out of Oak Tree National, which hosted the 1988 PGA Championship..
5. Part of massive amateur class
Cowan is part of a record-tying crop of amateurs in this week's field, as 20 out of the 156-man field are not playing for a paycheck. Cowan is ranked No. 15 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is looking to extend a run of at least one amateur making the cut in the U.S. Open, which has happened in 17 of the last 18 years. At minimum, Cowan is in the driver's seat to finish as the low amateur at Shinnecock Hills.