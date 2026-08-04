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Wyndham Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Key players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble at Wyndham Championship

Key players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble at Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring an $8.5 million purse. The course plays at 7,131 yards with a par of 70. Cameron Young won the tournament last year with a score of 22 under.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App:

  • Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on the ESPN App and consists of four streams:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

Marquee groups

  • 7:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
  • 1:05 p.m.: Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Jordan Spieth

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

FRIDAY

Marquee groups

  • 7:45 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:05 p.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

Featured groups

  • 7:34 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala
  • 7:56 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Sepp Straka, Alex Smalley
  • 1:16 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
  • 1:27 p.m.: Tom Kim, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

Featured holes

  • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Groupings Official

Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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