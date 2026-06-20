Five players with most at stake for final round of U.S. Open

Stevens would certainly be one. He has never won an event on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, though he has carved out a steady career despite that. Stevens has maintained his card ever since he first earned it in 2022 and has never finished worse than 96th in the FedExCup. Conversely, he’s never finished higher than 36th. He’s subsisted in the hearty middle of the PGA TOUR. Sunday is his chance to break free from it. The stakes are high, but the expectations are low. That’s a comfortable place to be. Nobody will blink if Stevens folds. That should enable him to chase it. Everyone above him on the leaderboard faces immense pressures unique to their circumstances. Stevens can play free, at least until he pushes himself squarely into the mix. Then we will see what he’s made of.