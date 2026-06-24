Calm amid chaos: How Keegan Bradley won 2025 Travelers Championship
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Keegan Bradley drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at the Memorial
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Keegan Bradley isn’t a calm guy. He’s the first to admit that fact.
You notice it in his finicky pre-shot routine and the intensity with which he speaks. His mannerisms are assertive but nervy. He’s comfortable in his own skin, but always a tad on edge.
It’s why Bradley shocked himself at last year’s Travelers Championship.
“I felt, for me, very calm over that putt, which was strange,” Bradley said. “I had a putt to win the tournament.”
Bradley’s 2025 Travelers victory will be remembered by the closing moments, finding calm within the chaos to emerge from a crowded leaderboard and snatch the tournament on the first opportunity presented. It was a putt Bradley didn’t expect to have, but one he was ready to make. Bradley rallied from three shots behind with four holes to play and birdied the 18th hole before a delirious home crowd. One shot behind Tommy Fleetwood going to the 18th hole, Bradley stuffed his approach to just under 6 feet below the hole. Fleetwood, looking like this might be the time he wins a PGA TOUR title, came up some 50 feet short and took three putts for bogey.
Bradley, meanwhile, centered himself with his unexpected opportunity. As the crowd roared behind him, New England’s favorite son found his zen state and delivered a stunner at TPC River Highlands, capping off the finish with a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th and the 6-footer at the end.
Keegan Bradley holes 35-foot approach for birdie on No. 16 at the Memorial
“Just went through my process, my routine. Tommy's -- sometimes I don't like when you see the players hit the putt. I saw his break a ton, and then when I went and felt it with my feet, I felt it at a half degree, and his broke more like a one or maybe more. And I just decided to trust my read because I didn't feel it, and I played mine left center and it went in right in the middle, so what an incredible memory.”
The entire last hole was a test of will and mental discipline. TPC River Highlands’ closing hole is an amphitheater, tucked into the hillside with stadium seating around it. As if the test of the course didn’t provide enough challenge, finishing it under that pressure is difficult. Fleetwood was unable to meet the moment. Bradley was.
“I was on the 18th tee and I looked out, and I couldn't believe how many people were up there, and then I hit my drive, I hit a perfect drive, and I saw it land in the fairway, and I heard the crowd, like, really cheer when it hit the fairway, and I thought, well, I've never heard that before when I've hit a drive,” Bradley said. “Then, you know, when I was walking up to the ball, they're cheering me on, and then when it was my turn to hit, the crowd really started to, like, cheer.
"Like, I couldn't believe it. I had to take a second to, like, get it together here because I needed to hit a shot."
“Of all the shots and all the putts I hit, I think I'm going to remember that one the most,” he said of his final birdie.
Bradley has shown a knack for these moments, particularly at this event. He broke the tournament scoring record to win in 2023. He is one of only seven players to win the event multiple times, joining an impressive list that includes Arnold Palmer, Billy Casper, Paul Azinger and Phil Mickelson.
And Bradley did it a year ago with the added pressure of the impending Ryder Cup. At that point, Bradley was still considering a playing-captain role, a possibility that increased significantly because of his performance at the Travelers. It even felt like one down the stretch.
Keegan Bradley sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Charles Schwab
“(No.) 18 was really close to a Ryder Cup,” Bradley said. “You couldn't get many more people on that hole and there was almost a feeling like when you're in Fenway Park, it never got quiet. It was still people cheering and pretty incredible.”
A similar scene played out in 2024 when Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim dueled down the stretch. Kim holed a 10-foot birdie in a raucous scene on the 18th to push Scheffler to a playoff, but he was unable to maintain that mental composure. Kim made bogey on the first playoff hole, allowing Scheffler to breeze to his sixth victory of the year.
As players come down the stretch of the Travelers Championship again this year, the winner will need more than talent. They will need to channel Scheffler and Bradley and channel their internal calm amid the chaos.