Calm amid chaos: How Keegan Bradley won 2025 Travelers Championship

Bradley’s 2025 Travelers victory will be remembered by the closing moments, finding calm within the chaos to emerge from a crowded leaderboard and snatch the tournament on the first opportunity presented. It was a putt Bradley didn’t expect to have, but one he was ready to make. Bradley rallied from three shots behind with four holes to play and birdied the 18th hole before a delirious home crowd. One shot behind Tommy Fleetwood going to the 18th hole, Bradley stuffed his approach to just under 6 feet below the hole. Fleetwood, looking like this might be the time he wins a PGA TOUR title, came up some 50 feet short and took three putts for bogey.