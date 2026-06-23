PGA TOUR establishes new competitive structure with two-series model to debut in 2028
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The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday it will debut a new competitive structure for the 2028 season featuring two distinct series of tournaments. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR boards have approved a series of recommendations from the Future Competition Committee, ushering in a new competitive structure that will feature two distinct series of tournaments and will debut for the 2028 season.
The new model is built upon a foundation of meritocracy, with players moving between the two series – the PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series – through a formalized structure of promotion and relegation. The competitive stakes have never been higher, and the new model affords increased competitive clarity and a more compelling experience for players, fans and partners.
“From day one, the focus of the Future Competition Committee has been to build the best version of the PGA TOUR, and to do so in a way that reflects the voice of our players and the expectations of our fans,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “The result is a new competitive model grounded in meritocracy, with clearer pathways, higher stakes and more consistency when the best players compete together.”
The new system begins at the top, with the PGA TOUR Championship Series offering a consistent schedule of playing opportunities for the best players in the world. It will feature approximately 23-24 events, inclusive of THE PLAYERS Championship, the majors and international team events (Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup), with the season running approximately February to August.
The PGA TOUR has already lined up an initial set of 10 of its expected 15 PGA TOUR Championship Series regular -season events for 2028. The remaining events will either be filled by existing events or new markets under consideration, such as Boston, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
Each PGA TOUR Championship Series event will boast a purse of at least $20 million, including fields of approximately 120 players with no alternate list and no sponsor exemptions. Each regular -season event will feature 72 holes with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties, with consideration for special formats (i.e. pro-am). The PGA TOUR Championship Series will also feature a reimagined postseason, including the introduction of match play, with a new-look TOUR Championship contested across a rotation of prestigious courses – many of which the PGA TOUR would play for the first time.
Top players from the PGA TOUR Championship Series will also be eligible for a limited series of elevated international events, played in the fall and with the intent to be delivered in partnership with the DP World Tour as part of the Strategic Alliance between the two organizations.
As the primary pathway to the PGA TOUR Championship Series, the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will offer a slate of at least 20 events with purses of at least $4 million as players look to earn coveted promotions. These events will be played on distinguished venues that have traditionally hosted PGA TOUR events.
PGA TOUR Challenger Series tournaments will be played concurrently with the PGA TOUR Championship Series and will feature fields of approximately 144 players, with the ability to reduce field sizes due to restrictions like daylight. Each tournament will be played across 72 holes with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties.
Approximately seven PGA TOUR Challenger Series events will be played during PGA TOUR Championship Series off weeks, with increased consequence, benefits and exposure. PGA TOUR Championship Series players will not be eligible to participate in PGA TOUR Challenger Series events.
The Boards also approved the implementation of new points systems across the PGA TOUR, designed to be more intuitive for fans and media partners while maintaining competitive outcomes and retention rates consistent with the current system. The PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will operate separate points systems, with points earned only within each respective series.
The key to how the two series work together will be the opportunity for clear promotion and relegation. At minimum, the top 90 finishers (out of approximately 130 PGA TOUR Championship players) will be fully exempt for the following season, while those who fail to retain membership may risk relegation to the PGA TOUR Challenger Series. Similarly, a minimum of 20 players from the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will be promoted to the PGA TOUR Championship Series for the following season.
There will be two opportunities for PGA TOUR Challenger Series players to earn immediate promotions to the PGA TOUR Championship Series: by winning multiple PGA TOUR Challenger Series events within the same season and by winning a major championship.
There will also be a “last chance” series, featuring four to six events played in the fall, where a limited number of spots on the PGA TOUR Championship Series for the following season will be available as players look to improve – or retain – their status.
The PGA TOUR will continue to contest an annual Qualifying Tournament (Q-School) to provide access across the PGA TOUR ecosystem, including the PGA TOUR Challenger Series, a “last chance” series and the developmental pathways.
“This model positions the PGA TOUR for the future,” Rolapp said. “Our focus now shifts to finalizing the details and preparing for implementation in 2028.”