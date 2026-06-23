PGA TOUR establishes new competitive structure with two-series model to debut in 2028

The key to how the two series work together will be the opportunity for clear promotion and relegation. At minimum, the top 90 finishers (out of approximately 130 PGA TOUR Championship players) will be fully exempt for the following season, while those who fail to retain membership may risk relegation to the PGA TOUR Challenger Series. Similarly, a minimum of 20 players from the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will be promoted to the PGA TOUR Championship Series for the following season.