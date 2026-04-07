2026 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
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Nicklaus, Trevino, other legends reflect on McIlroy's Masters win
Written by Staff
Tee times for the first two rounds of the season's first major have been announced, as Augusta National will host the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament. Rory McIlroy returns to defend the title that earned him the career Grand Slam.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds of the event:
10:31 a.m./1:44 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell*
It’s a tradition for the current Masters champion to play alongside the U.S. Amateur champion, so there was little surprise to see McIlroy and Howell together. Cameron Young is a fun inclusion, the reigning champion at THE PLAYERS who is a popular pick to do what McIlroy did a year ago: win at TPC Sawgrass and then Augusta National the next month.
1:44 p.m./10:19 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
Talk about packing a wide variety of unique swings into one tee time, this group has everything. There’s the intrigue surrounding Scheffler’s form, which has dropped a bit since his torrid start to the year. MacIntyre nearly won last week at the Valero Texas Open and would love to be the latest lefty to win a green jacket. Then there’s the hard-swinging Woodland, who is among the longest players on TOUR despite his age of 41.
1:20 p.m./9:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
It’s shocking that there’s only one green jacket among this triumvirate, which boasts as good a course history around Augusta National as any you’ll find this year. All will begin this week optimistic of their chances. Spieth has flashed moments of brilliance and believes he’s close to playing great golf again. If it’s going to happen, Augusta National would be the place. With McIlroy finally grabbing a green jacket, Rose has the argument for best active player without one, and Koepka’s ball striking has been superb in his return to the PGA TOUR.
9:55 a.m./1:08 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
The 2018 champ, Reed, is looking to improve on last year's third-place result amid a run of four top-10 finishes in the last six years. He'll be joined by the FedExCup champ, as Fleetwood eyes his second career top-10 finish in Augusta, and Bhatia, who enters his third Masters appearance with some extra momentum after his win last month at Bay Hill.
10:07 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
This tee time includes three players who each arrive with realistic green jacket aspirations. DeChambeau was in the final group last year before falling short in his quest for a third major title, while Fitzpatrick's recent form includes a runner-up at THE PLAYERS and a victory at the Valspar Championship. Schauffele had near-misses here in 2019 and 2021 and boasts a run of three straight top-10 finishes at the Masters.
See below for all first- and second-round tee times for the 90th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday morning at Augusta National (all times ET):
- 7:40 a.m./10:51 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Haotong Li
- 7:50 a.m./11:03 a.m.: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz
- 8:02 a.m./11:15 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8:14 a.m./11:27 a.m.: Ángel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, *Jackson Herrington
- 8:26 a.m./11:39 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox
- 8:38 a.m./11:51 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Højgaard
- 8:50 a.m./12:03 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis
- 9:02 a.m./12:15 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Nico Echavarria, *Brandon Holtz
- 9:19 a.m./12:32 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp
- 9:31 a.m./12:44 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor
- 9:43 a.m./12:56 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 9:55 a.m./1:08 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:07 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 10:19 a.m./1:32 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley
- 10:31 a.m./1:44 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, *Mason Howell
- 10:43 a.m./1:56 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
- 11:03 a.m./7:40 a.m.: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im
- 11:15 a.m./7:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell
- 11:27 a.m./8:02 a.m.: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, *Mateo Pulcini
- 11:39 a.m./8:14 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11:51 a.m./8:26 a.m.: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, *Ethan Fang
- 12:03 p.m./8:38 a.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman
- 12:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, *Fifa Laopakdee
- 12:27 p.m./9:02 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:44 p.m./9:19 a.m.: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan
- 12:56 p.m./9:31 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:08 p.m./9:43 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:20 p.m./9:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
- 1:32 p.m./10:07 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas
- 1:44 p.m./10:19 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
- 1:56 p.m./10:31 a.m.: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim
*Denotes amateur
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