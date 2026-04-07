2026 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

It’s shocking that there’s only one green jacket among this triumvirate, which boasts as good a course history around Augusta National as any you’ll find this year. All will begin this week optimistic of their chances. Spieth has flashed moments of brilliance and believes he’s close to playing great golf again. If it’s going to happen, Augusta National would be the place. With McIlroy finally grabbing a green jacket, Rose has the argument for best active player without one, and Koepka’s ball striking has been superb in his return to the PGA TOUR.