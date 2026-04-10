2026 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3

The defending champion will go off at 2:50 p.m. ET alongside Sam Burns, who stands at 6 under. Burns, a five-time TOUR winner, is chasing his first win since the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Right behind them at 2:39 p.m. is world No. 9 and 13-time TOUR winner Justin Rose (5 under), looking to capture his first green jacket after three runner-up finishes in his career. He’ll be paired with Patrick Reed (6 under), the 2018 Masters champion and nine-time TOUR winner.