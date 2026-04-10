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2026 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3

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Nicklaus, Trevino, other legends reflect on McIlroy's Masters win

Nicklaus, Trevino, other legends reflect on McIlroy's Masters win

    Written by Staff

    After two rounds at the 90th Masters Tournament at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy has established a six-shot lead, the largest in the tournament's history.

    The defending champion will go off at 2:50 p.m. ET alongside Sam Burns, who stands at 6 under. Burns, a five-time TOUR winner, is chasing his first win since the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Right behind them at 2:39 p.m. is world No. 9 and 13-time TOUR winner Justin Rose (5 under), looking to capture his first green jacket after three runner-up finishes in his career. He’ll be paired with Patrick Reed (6 under), the 2018 Masters champion and nine-time TOUR winner.

    At 2:28 p.m., fan favorites and Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom stand at 5 under, will kick off the final three groupings for Saturday.

    See below for a complete list of Saturday's tee times (all times ET):

    • 9:31 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
    • 9:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Højgaard
    • 9:53 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
    • 10:04 a.m.: Brian Harman, Corey Conners
    • 10:15 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy
    • 10:26 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
    • 10:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
    • 10:48 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Adam Scott
    • 11:10 a.m.: Marco Penge, Matt McCarty
    • 11:21 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
    • 11:32 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
    • 11:43 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
    • 11:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley
    • 12:05 p.m.: Harris English, Ryan Gerard
    • 12:16 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler
    • 12:38 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Brian Campbell
    • 12:49 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
    • 1:00 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
    • 1:11 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele
    • 1:22 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Max Homa
    • 1:33 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
    • 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Cameron Young
    • 2:06 p.m.: Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan
    • 2:17 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton
    • 2:28 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
    • 2:39 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
    • 2:50 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

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    R2
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Patrick Reed
    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T2

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F
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