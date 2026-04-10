2026 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3
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Nicklaus, Trevino, other legends reflect on McIlroy's Masters win
Written by Staff
After two rounds at the 90th Masters Tournament at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy has established a six-shot lead, the largest in the tournament's history.
The defending champion will go off at 2:50 p.m. ET alongside Sam Burns, who stands at 6 under. Burns, a five-time TOUR winner, is chasing his first win since the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Right behind them at 2:39 p.m. is world No. 9 and 13-time TOUR winner Justin Rose (5 under), looking to capture his first green jacket after three runner-up finishes in his career. He’ll be paired with Patrick Reed (6 under), the 2018 Masters champion and nine-time TOUR winner.
At 2:28 p.m., fan favorites and Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom stand at 5 under, will kick off the final three groupings for Saturday.
See below for a complete list of Saturday's tee times (all times ET):
- 9:31 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren
- 9:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:53 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 10:04 a.m.: Brian Harman, Corey Conners
- 10:15 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy
- 10:26 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland
- 10:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
- 10:48 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Adam Scott
- 11:10 a.m.: Marco Penge, Matt McCarty
- 11:21 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 11:32 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:43 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 11:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley
- 12:05 p.m.: Harris English, Ryan Gerard
- 12:16 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:38 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Brian Campbell
- 12:49 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:00 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
- 1:11 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele
- 1:22 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Max Homa
- 1:33 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
- 1:55 p.m.: Jason Day, Cameron Young
- 2:06 p.m.: Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2:17 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:28 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:39 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
- 2:50 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
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