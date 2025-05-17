PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Scottie Scheffler curls in 16-foot birdie putt at PGA Championship
Written by Staff
The second major championship of the year heads into the weekend from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 107th PGA Championship. Quail Hollow (home of the Truist Championship) is hosting the PGA for the first time since 2017.
The beginning of Round 3 was delayed due to lightning in the area and began at 11:43 a.m. ET. After an action-packed third round, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 6-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday. He leads over Alex Noren, who matched his 65 to finish at 8-under, three off the pace. Davis Riley and J.T. Poston sit at 7-under, four back of the lead.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)
Special programming alert
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to take a betting audience inside the action:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured groups
- Various morning/afternoon groups will be featured each day. Available on ESPN+.
The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.