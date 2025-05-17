PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

The beginning of Round 3 was delayed due to lightning in the area and began at 11:43 a.m. ET. After an action-packed third round, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 6-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday. He leads over Alex Noren, who matched his 65 to finish at 8-under, three off the pace. Davis Riley and J.T. Poston sit at 7-under, four back of the lead.