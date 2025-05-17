2025 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler curls in 16-foot birdie putt at PGA Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The final round of the 107th PGA Championship concludes Sunday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. After the third round, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren. Davis Riley and J.T. Poston sit at 7-under, four off the pace.
Final-round tee times begin at 8:10 a.m. ET and conclude with the final pairing of Scheffler and Noren at 2:40 p.m. Notable groupings include Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns at 9:40 a.m., as well as Rory McIlroy and Christiaan Bezuidenhout teeing off at 9:50 a.m.
The cutline settled at 1-under. Some notables that failed to make the weekend include Jordan Spieth, who was aiming for the career Grand Slam after McIlroy completed the feat at the Masters, and Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow.
Here are the full tee times for Sunday's final round (all times ET):
- 8:10 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
- 8:20 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
- 8:30 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:40 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 8:50 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
- 9:00 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:10 a.m.: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 9:20 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 9:40 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9:50 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10 a.m.: Richard Bland, Sam Stevens
- 10:20 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
- 10:30 a.m.: Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:40 a.m.: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
- 10:50 a.m.: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 a.m.: Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
- 11:20 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
- 11:30 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
- 12:20 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
- 12:30 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:50 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
- 1:20 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
- 1:30 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
- 1:40 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:00 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:10 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 2:30 p.m.: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
- 2:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren