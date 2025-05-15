PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The second major championship of the year gets underway Thursday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 107th PGA Championship. Quail Hollow (home of the Truist Championship) is hosting the PGA for the first time since 2017.
With five birdies in his final six holes, Jhonattan Vegas charged to the first-round lead with a 7-under 64 at Quail Hollow, topping North Carolina native Ryan Gerard and Australian Cam Davis by two. The group featuring the world's top three players struggled, with defending champion Xander Schauffele (1-over 72), world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2-under 69) and 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy (3-over 74) all carding costly double bogeys at the 16th hole, the beginning of the difficult "Green Mile" stretch.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Friday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)
Special programming alert
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to take a betting audience inside the action:
- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured groups
- Various morning/afternoon groups will be featured each day. Available on ESPN+.
The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.