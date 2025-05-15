PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

With five birdies in his final six holes, Jhonattan Vegas charged to the first-round lead with a 7-under 64 at Quail Hollow, topping North Carolina native Ryan Gerard and Australian Cam Davis by two. The group featuring the world's top three players struggled, with defending champion Xander Schauffele (1-over 72), world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (2-under 69) and 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy (3-over 74) all carding costly double bogeys at the 16th hole, the beginning of the difficult "Green Mile" stretch.