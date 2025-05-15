Scottie Scheffler rallies, but big three names sputter out of gates at Quail Hollow

Given the convergence of his watershed triumph at the Masters and his affinity for all things Quail Hollow, McIlroy was the starting point of ample pre-tournament discussion. The man who played Thursday, though, had little resemblance to the one who left Augusta wiping away tears of joy. McIlroy’s driver was amiss all day, as he found just four of 14 fairways and struggled with a left miss early that became a two-way miss as the round progressed. He couldn’t convert much on the greens, losing more than -2.4 strokes to the field with putter while ranking near the bottom of the 156-man field.