Xander Schauffele is letting us in. Have you noticed?

“It's always funny when people say, ‘You get to see a different side of him,’” Max Homa said. “I fortunately and unfortunately get to see this side of him. He is a pot stirrer. He is witty, funny. He's just everything you'd want in a buddy. So it always irks me when people are like, ‘Oh, he's so boring.’ I've seen that so much. It's been fun seeing him be so successful this (last) year, and I feel like more has come out about how great of a guy he is and great teammate, all those things. He just talks a lot of ....”