8H AGO

PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Xander Schauffele ignores narrative, wins PGA Championship

    Written by Staff

    The second major championship of the year gets underway Thursday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 107th PGA Championship. Quail Hollow (home of the Truist Championship) is hosting the PGA for the first time since 2017.

    Xander Schauffele arrives as the defending champion after his breakthrough win in 2024. Rory McIlroy, a four-time winner at Quail Hollow, heads to Charlotte looking to continue his hopes for the calendar Grand Slam after earning the career Grand Slam with his victory at the 2025 Masters Tournament.

    Justin Thomas, the winner of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, arrives off the strength of a win at the RBC Heritage and a runner-up finish at the Truist Championship. Other players hoping to contend for the second major of the season include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who seeks his first major title of the year after his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and Jordan Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam with a win at the PGA Championship.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)

    Special programming alert

    • The ESPN BET feed will be airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to take a betting audience inside the action:
      • Thursday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
      • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    Featured groups

    • Various morning/afternoon groups will be featured each day. Available on ESPN+.

    The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    PGA Championship

    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:00AM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    11:00AM UTC
    GER
    M. Kaymer
    11:00AM UTC
    ENG
    J. Parry
    11:05AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Hicks
    11:05AM UTC*
    NZL
    R. Fox
    11:05AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Somers
    11:11AM UTC
    USA
    T. Moore
    11:11AM UTC
    ESP
    D. Puig
    11:11AM UTC
    USA
    A. Chi
    11:16AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:16AM UTC*
    IRL
    S. Power
    11:16AM UTC*
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    11:22AM UTC
    USA
    N. Ishee
    11:22AM UTC
    SWE
    A. Noren
    11:22AM UTC
