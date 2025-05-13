PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Justin Thomas, the winner of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, arrives off the strength of a win at the RBC Heritage and a runner-up finish at the Truist Championship. Other players hoping to contend for the second major of the season include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who seeks his first major title of the year after his win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and Jordan Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam with a win at the PGA Championship.