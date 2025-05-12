The First Look: PGA Championship
6 Min Read
Xander Schauffele reflects on 2024 PGA Championship victory in 'Xander Embedded'
Written by Adam Stanley
The season’s second major championship is here, and there are plenty of thrilling storylines as the PGA TOUR descends on Quail Hollow Club for the PGA Championship.
Quail Hollow, the annual stop for the Truist Championship (aside from this year), got a bit of a makeover in preparation for this year’s PGA Championship – hosting for the first time since 2017, along with the 2022 Presidents Cup – as it prepared for the world’s best players to tee it up in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Leading the way is reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, a three-time TOUR winner so far in 2025. But right behind him are a litany of stars hoping to add to their own major-championship total – or perhaps break through for their first major title.
Here’s everything else you need to know for the 2025 PGA Championship.
FIELD NOTES: McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow Club with plenty of momentum and a green jacket in tow. McIlroy has seemingly owned the club, with four Truist Championship victories in his career at the course. He also admitted last week at The Philadelphia Cricket Club that he “didn’t feel like” he played his best, yet he still tied for seventh. McIlroy has three wins already this season and is second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring Average. … Xander Schauffele looks to successfully defend his title at the PGA Championship, his first major title. Schauffele had a slow start to his 2025 campaign after suffering a rib injury in January but has rounded into form. He also finished runner-up at the Truist Championship in both 2023 and 2024 at Quail Hollow. The last player to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship was Brooks Koepka in 2018-19. … Scottie Scheffler will head into the PGA Championship hot off a record result at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scheffler finished an astonishing 31-under in Texas, his first win of 2025. Last year, Scheffler tied for eighth at the PGA Championship in a wild week that included a Friday-morning arrest for allegedly ignoring police instructions while driving into Valhalla Golf Club (the charges were eventually dropped). … Ryan Fox was the last man in the PGA Championship field after chipping in for birdie to win the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on the first playoff hole. … Sepp Straka heads into the week after topping the field at the TOUR’s latest Signature Event, the Truist Championship. Straka’s best PGA Championship finish came in 2023 when he finished T7. The last time Straka played Quail Hollow, he finished T8. … Justin Thomas won the last PGA Championship contested at Quail Hollow, his first of two Wanamaker Trophy triumphs, and he returned to the winner’s circle at the RBC Heritage in April – his first TOUR title since 2022. Thomas is third in the FedExCup standings, has six top-10 finishes this season, and is third in Strokes Gained: Total. He has also notched back-to-back top-25 finishes at Quail Hollow. … With new caddie Joe Greiner in tow, Collin Morikawa looks to continue his run of success at the PGA Championship. In five starts, Morikawa has notched three top-10 finishes, including his win in 2020 at TPC Harding Park. He finished T4 last year and has gone T16-T17 the last two years at Quail Hollow. … With McIlroy knocking off his own career Grand Slam at the Masters, could we see Jordan Spieth do it as well? Spieth is playing some very solid golf of late, with four top-20 finishes in his last five starts. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2015, when he finished second.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup Ranking
|World Ranking
|1. Rory McIlroy
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Sepp Straka
|2. Rory McIlroy
|3. Justin Thomas
|3. Xander Schauffele
|4. Scottie Scheffler
|4. Collin Morikawa
|5. Andrew Novak
|5. Justin Thomas
|6. Russell Henley
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|7. Corey Conners
|7. Hideki Matsuyama
|8. Shane Lowry
|8. Russell Henley
|9. Ludvig Åberg
|9. Sepp Straka
|10. Collin Morikawa
|10. Shane Lowry
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event is the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Qualifiers for that will come via the Aon Next 10 (current FedExCup standings through the Charles Schwab Challenge) and the Aon Swing 5 (top FedExCup points earners from the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge). … With his win at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Ryan Fox tops the Aon Swing 5. Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes, who fell to Fox in a playoff, are tied for second while Kevin Yu, Niklas Norgaard and Alex Smalley round out the current Aon Swing 5 standings.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at the Truist Championship – his second victory of the season – Sepp Straka jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 in the standings, bumping Scottie Scheffler down to No. 4. Straka’s Truist title was his fourth top-10 finish of the season. … Rory McIlroy continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the TOUR TOP 10. He finished T7 at Philadelphia Cricket Club. … The rest of the TOUR TOP 10 remained unchanged week-over-week aside from Shane Lowry, who finished runner-up at the Truist to jump from No. 17 to No. 8 in the standings. Maverick McNealy was bumped to No. 11.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 750 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Quail Hollow Club, par 71, 7,626 yards. An annual PGA TOUR stop – save this year, when the Truist Championship headed to the Philadelphia Cricket Club with Quail Hollow preparing for this week’s PGA Championship – the Charlotte gem just underwent a renovation that included redoing all the tees and greens, installing a new drainage system and overhauling the bunkers for the first time in nearly 20 years. The club was originally laid out by George Cobb in the early 1960s and renovated by Tom Fazio. The ninth hole has been lengthened by 25 yards, and Quail Hollow will play as the third-longest course on the 2025 PGA TOUR schedule thus far. The “Green Mile” closing stretch is annually one of the toughest on TOUR.
Justin Thomas won the last PGA Championship contested at Quail Hollow in 2017 with a winning score of 8-under 276.
72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Xander Schauffele (2024 at Valhalla Golf Club)
- Quail Hollow Club: 265, Wyndham Clark (2023 Truist Championship)
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Xander Schauffele (Round 1, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club), Shane Lowry (Round 3, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club)
- Quail Hollow Club: 61, Rory McIlroy (Round 3, 2015 at the Truist Championship)
LAST TIME: Xander Schauffele broke through for his maiden major championship title, defeating Bryson DeChambeau by one shot after a final-hole birdie. Schauffele, who shot a championship-record 62 Thursday in Louisville, opened with four birdies in his first nine holes Sunday while DeChambeau made three of his own. Schauffele gave one back with a bogey on the par-5 10th but added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. DeChambeau put in a valiant effort through the second nine – as it quickly became a two-man race – but Schauffele hit a solid approach on 18 with his feet in the bunker, then chipped to 6 feet and rolled in the Wanamaker-winning birdie. Viktor Hovland finished third, three shots back of Schauffele, while Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa finished tied for fourth at 15-under.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)
Special programming alert
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on ESPN+ to take a betting audience inside the action:
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured groups
- Various morning/afternoon groups will be featured each day. Available on ESPN+.
The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.