The First Look: PGA Championship

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow Club with plenty of momentum and a green jacket in tow. McIlroy has seemingly owned the club, with four Truist Championship victories in his career at the course. He also admitted last week at The Philadelphia Cricket Club that he “didn’t feel like” he played his best, yet he still tied for seventh. McIlroy has three wins already this season and is second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring Average. … Xander Schauffele looks to successfully defend his title at the PGA Championship, his first major title. Schauffele had a slow start to his 2025 campaign after suffering a rib injury in January but has rounded into form. He also finished runner-up at the Truist Championship in both 2023 and 2024 at Quail Hollow. The last player to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship was Brooks Koepka in 2018-19. … Scottie Scheffler will head into the PGA Championship hot off a record result at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scheffler finished an astonishing 31-under in Texas, his first win of 2025. Last year, Scheffler tied for eighth at the PGA Championship in a wild week that included a Friday-morning arrest for allegedly ignoring police instructions while driving into Valhalla Golf Club (the charges were eventually dropped). … Ryan Fox was the last man in the PGA Championship field after chipping in for birdie to win the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on the first playoff hole. … Sepp Straka heads into the week after topping the field at the TOUR’s latest Signature Event, the Truist Championship. Straka’s best PGA Championship finish came in 2023 when he finished T7. The last time Straka played Quail Hollow, he finished T8. … Justin Thomas won the last PGA Championship contested at Quail Hollow, his first of two Wanamaker Trophy triumphs, and he returned to the winner’s circle at the RBC Heritage in April – his first TOUR title since 2022. Thomas is third in the FedExCup standings, has six top-10 finishes this season, and is third in Strokes Gained: Total. He has also notched back-to-back top-25 finishes at Quail Hollow. … With new caddie Joe Greiner in tow, Collin Morikawa looks to continue his run of success at the PGA Championship. In five starts, Morikawa has notched three top-10 finishes, including his win in 2020 at TPC Harding Park. He finished T4 last year and has gone T16-T17 the last two years at Quail Hollow. … With McIlroy knocking off his own career Grand Slam at the Masters, could we see Jordan Spieth do it as well? Spieth is playing some very solid golf of late, with four top-20 finishes in his last five starts. His best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2015, when he finished second.