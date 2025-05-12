Power Rankings: 107th PGA Championship
5 Min Read
Rory McIlroy looks to win back-to-back major titles in 2025 at the 107th PGA Championship. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
If one of the rewards for winning the Masters was to have the power to select where the PGA Championship was going to be held, it’s not a stretch to believe that Rory McIlroy would choose Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to continue his pursuit of the calendar Grand Slam. Lo and behold, that’s where you’ll find him this week for the 107th edition of the major.
What is a stretch is the golf course. Now tipping at a record 7,626 yards, the distance-measuring devices allowed by the PGA of America will be tested as much as the field of 156 on the expanse of the par 71.
What’s new on a course that’s forever evolving, how it sets up, the early weather forecast and more all are below the ranking of entrants projected to contend.
Seriously, if McIlroy was going to handpick a year in which he had his best chance to win the calendar Grand Slam, this probably would be it. And in a sense, even though he’s “only” 1-for-1, the hardest part is over what with him also achieving the career Grand Slam when he prevailed at Augusta National last month.
The boxes beside McIlroy’s form and fit are checked with emphasis at Quail Hollow. He ranks fourth on the PGA TOUR in distance of all drives, first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and second in SG: Tee-to-Green. He’s also fifth in One-Putt Percentage and sixth in SG: Putting. Put that and the rest of his bag together, and the FedExCup points leader is second in adjusted scoring by a mere 0.047 strokes to Scottie Scheffler.
Quail Hollow also has been a personal playground for McIlroy, what with four victories no matter which version was presented over time. He has two wins on it, each as a par 72 (in 2010 and 2015) and a par 71 (in 2021 and 2024). He also has a playoff loss (2012) among his five top 10s. Comparisons to Augusta National are common and fair, and we just witnessed how he put his experience there to use.
Quail Hollow debuted as an annual host to the PGA TOUR in 2003. Its tenure was interrupted in 2017 so that it could be customized for its debut as a par 71 for the PGA Championship. (Justin Thomas prevailed at 8-under 276. McIlroy placed T22.) From 2018-2024, it reprised its role every year but 2022, when it was the stage for the Presidents Cup. From original course designer George Cobb to Arnold Palmer to Tom Fazio, the evidence of the fingerprints for who modified it and when, compare better to tree rings than, say, a patchwork quilt. In conjunction with numerous renovations, its foundation has beget generations that not only keep it current and compelling, but also stronger and constantly engaging for those who give it a go.
This week’s setup features Bermudagrass overseeded with rye familiar on fairways and in rough, all of which is familiar to PGA TOUR members, but the walls of the fairways are as tall as 4 inches. (It’s usually 2 ½ inches when testing as a non-major.) Overseeded TifEagle Bermudagrass greens that are average in size are expected to exceed 13 feet using the Stimpmeter, so experience on the putting surfaces is invaluable.
Then, of course, the "Green Mile" waits at the finish line. That’s the ominous nickname for the stretch consisting of the par-4 16th, par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes. When the Truist Championship was last contested here in 2024, this trio slotted a respective third-, second- and hardest holes on the course. At 4.500, the finisher was the toughest of 900 holes played throughout the 2024 season. The 17th hole ranked 24th, while No. 16 was 32nd.
For the PGA Championship, the 17th is 33 yards longer and capable of reaching 223 yards. With the 505-yard first hole having added 10 yards and the 530-yard par-4 ninth spanning another 25 yards, these three holes comprise the aggregate 68 yards added in the interim.
Precipitation early in the week could lengthen Quail Hollow even more during practice rounds, but by the time the tournament begins on Thursday, the worst of the weather will be history. Warm air will greet the field and linger throughout. Prevailing winds from the west will do little to influence ball flight, especially on Friday when it could touch 90 degrees. A spot of bother is on the long-range forecast for Saturday, but the 36-hole cut of low 70 and ties already will have occurred, so the impact likely will be negligible. Sunday is set up to be beautiful.
In addition to having his name engraved beneath the Wanamaker Trophy, the champion will be exempt into the PGA Championship for life. He’ll also secure tee times in the next five editions of all of the other majors. If he’s among eligible PGA TOUR members, he’ll bank 750 FedExCup points and lock up spots in the last two Signature Events of 2025, as well as the 2026 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship.
