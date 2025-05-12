Power Rankings: 107th PGA Championship

Quail Hollow debuted as an annual host to the PGA TOUR in 2003. Its tenure was interrupted in 2017 so that it could be customized for its debut as a par 71 for the PGA Championship. (Justin Thomas prevailed at 8-under 276. McIlroy placed T22.) From 2018-2024, it reprised its role every year but 2022, when it was the stage for the Presidents Cup. From original course designer George Cobb to Arnold Palmer to Tom Fazio, the evidence of the fingerprints for who modified it and when, compare better to tree rings than, say, a patchwork quilt. In conjunction with numerous renovations, its foundation has beget generations that not only keep it current and compelling, but also stronger and constantly engaging for those who give it a go.