Sahith Theegala withdraws from second straight event, misses PGA Championship with neck injury
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala knocks in birdie putt at Truist Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from a second consecutive event because of a neck injury.
Theegala pulled out of the PGA Championship on Wednesday afternoon after several days of preparation at Quail Hollow Club. Theegala arrived on-site Monday, just a day after he withdrew from the Truist Championship.
But without much time to rest between events, Theegala has now opted to withdraw from the year’s second major championship. Alex Smalley replaced Theegala in the field.
Theegala made it through three rounds of the Truist Championship before withdrawing ahead of the final round because of the injury. He shot 8-over 78 in the third round at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Theegala earned his maiden TOUR victory at the 2023 Procore Championship and backed it up with a solid 2024 season, earning a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team to make his debut. However, the Pepperdine alum has had a lackluster start to the season, with no finishes inside the top 15.