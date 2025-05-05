Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Tuesday, 8 p.m. Golf Channel: “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship” is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m.: Tune in for "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" tournament preview show at the Truist Championship, featuring players as they prepare for the upcoming tournament at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with interviews, insights and analytics, and a course preview.

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.: Tune in to the "Creator Classic at Philly Cricket," the second of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streaming on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel .