Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

    The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his 2024 title.

    Nine of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings are set to tee it up, with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler missing the event after earning his first victory of 2025 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    But beyond tournament coverage, the PGA TOUR features a slate of special programming events that promise to keep fans entertained all week long. Beginning with Monday evening's premier of "The Drop" to Wednesday's "On the Range" and the "Creator Classic at Philly Cricket," read on for programming details and tune-in information.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    Special programming alert:

    • Monday, 8 p.m., Golf Channel: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuts Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST Channels.

    • Tuesday, 8 p.m. Golf Channel: “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship” is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.
    • Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m.: Tune in for "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" tournament preview show at the Truist Championship, featuring players as they prepare for the upcoming tournament at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with interviews, insights and analytics, and a course preview.
    • Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.: Tune in to the "Creator Classic at Philly Cricket," the second of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streaming on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.
    • The ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship. Tune in from noon-2 p.m., Thursday-Friday, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look: Truist Championship

    Rookie Report: Rasmus Højgaard outduels twin brother for final Truist Championship berth

    Five things to know about The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, host of 2025 Truist Championship

    Purse breakdown: Truist Championship

