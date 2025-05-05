Expert Picks: Truist Championship
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Russell Henley (+3000): A lot to like about the Bulldog, including his birdie average (fourth on TOUR), Signature Event success in 2025 (Arnold Palmer Invitational cardigan still in the closet) and top-four scoring averages for both par-3 and par-4 performance heading to a par-70 track.
- Keith Mitchell (+6000): I’m looking for ways to add Mitchell to the card this week. Strong with driver and ranking sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, he has finished T-18 or better in four straight starts. A breakthrough win is within reach.
Props
- Keegan Bradley, Top 10 (+360): Captain America is the last player to win a TOUR event in Philly, having done so in 2018. But he’s playing remarkably well this season as he looks to make his own Ryder Cup team, ranking sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green. Expect him on the leaderboard (again) this weekend.
- Min Woo Lee, Top Oceania (+180): In a three-man market with Adam Scott and Cam Davis, I’m siding with the Texas Children's Houston Open winner. Lee can get aggressive off the tee this week and has a world-class short game that will help him learn a new venue on the fly.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Viktor Hovland (+2800): Hovland has figured out that he’s very good at golf again. He followed up his win at the Valspar Championship with a T21 at the Masters and a T13 at RBC Heritage. Considering all the players with similar odds (and no Scottie Scheffler) this is a good number.
- Daniel Berger (+4000): He has elevated his game in the biggest events this season. A T2 in Scottsdale, a 12th at The Genesis Invitational, a T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T20 at THE PLAYERS and a T3 at RBC Heritage tell me he’ll likely be in the mix come Sunday.
Props
- Maverick McNealy, Top 20 (+150): He’s already racked up five top 10s this year. Couple that with a T3 finish in two of his last three events and McNealy sounds like a good place market pick in a limited field right now.
- Aaron Rai, Top English (+275): I’ll take almost 3/1 odds in a four-man market on a player who leads the TOUR in driving accuracy and is 27th in SG: Tee-to-Green.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
