37M AGO

Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his 2024 title. Round 2 tee times were moved due to anticipated inclement weather and adjusted to 8-10:01 a.m. in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.

    Keith Mitchell took the first-round lead in Philadelphia, coming in with 6-under 29 to shoot a 9-under 61. He leads by one over Denny McCarthy and two over a four-way tie of Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia. McIlroy opened his title defense with a 4-under 66.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    Special programming alert:

    • New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuted May 5 on Golf Channel and re-airs throughout the week.

    • ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship. Tune in:
      • Friday: noon-2 p.m
      • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group:8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 8:11 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

    Featured groups

    • 8:00 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
    • 8:33 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

    Must reads

    Sponsor-exemption Rickie Fowler starts strong at Truist Championship with something to prove

    Q&A: Adam Scott deep dives into equipment, drawing swing inspiration from John Daly

    Truist Championship weather: Potential storms on tap for The Philadelphia Cricket Club

    Rookie Report: Rasmus Højgaard outduels twin brother for final Truist Championship berth

    Five things to know about The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, host of 2025 Truist Championship

    Purse breakdown: Truist Championship

    R1
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    2

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F
