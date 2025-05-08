Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his 2024 title. Round 2 tee times were moved due to anticipated inclement weather and adjusted to 8-10:01 a.m. in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.
Keith Mitchell took the first-round lead in Philadelphia, coming in with 6-under 29 to shoot a 9-under 61. He leads by one over Denny McCarthy and two over a four-way tie of Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia. McIlroy opened his title defense with a 4-under 66.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
Special programming alert:
- New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuted May 5 on Golf Channel and re-airs throughout the week.
Sneak peek at ‘The Drop,’ first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios
- ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship. Tune in:
- Friday: noon-2 p.m
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group:8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:11 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured groups
- 8:00 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 8:33 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia