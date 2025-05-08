The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his 2024 title. Round 2 tee times were moved due to anticipated inclement weather and adjusted to 8-10:01 a.m. in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.