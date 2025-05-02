PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance, following up his Thursday round of 61 with a Friday effort of 63 amid a lengthy weather delay to lead the tournament by six strokes over Sam Stevens at 18-under before play was called for darkness.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    Special programming alert:

    • Tune in to "Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship" on Saturday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS
      • Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a week on the Korn Ferry Tour in Savannah, Georgia. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship.

    Preview ‘Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship’

    Preview ‘Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship’


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 4-9 p.m. or the conclusion of play
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • Ben Griffin, James Hahn, Ben An in progress

    Featured groups

    • Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Champ in progress
    • Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Cam Davis in progress

    R2
    Suspended

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F*

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    3

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    4

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    DEN
    N. Norgaard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    J. Bramlett
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T11

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*
