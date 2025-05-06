Truist Championship weather: Potential storms on tap for The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Thursday: Anticipate dry conditions Thursday morning before an upper-level trough of low pressure returns, leading to scattered areas of rain and a few thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. As this trough moves overhead Thursday evening, a surface area of low pressure will develop nearby and will further promote the development of widespread rain Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures call for lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s

Friday: Rain is expected to be heavy at times, with a few embedded thunderstorms additionally possible Friday afternoon, with temperatures staying the same as Thursday.

Saturday: After lingering showers move away to the northeast Saturday morning, anticipate dry conditions for the weekend. Expect cooler temperatures than earlier in the week.