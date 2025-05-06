1H AGO
Truist Championship weather: Potential storms on tap for The Philadelphia Cricket Club
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy charges to victory at Truist
Written by Staff, PGA
The PGA TOUR heads to a new location for the Truist Championship hosted in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, at the iconic Philadelphia Cricket Club for the sixth Signature Event of the FedExCup Regular Season. The temporary home brings the potential for weather interruptions with storms forecasted Thursday into Friday.
Tournament officials announced Tuesday that due to potential inclement weather on Thursday and Friday, tee times for the first two rounds of the Truist Championship will begin at 11:09 a.m. in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10.
See the full forecast for the rest of the week below.
- Thursday: Anticipate dry conditions Thursday morning before an upper-level trough of low pressure returns, leading to scattered areas of rain and a few thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. As this trough moves overhead Thursday evening, a surface area of low pressure will develop nearby and will further promote the development of widespread rain Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures call for lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s
- Friday: Rain is expected to be heavy at times, with a few embedded thunderstorms additionally possible Friday afternoon, with temperatures staying the same as Thursday.
- Saturday: After lingering showers move away to the northeast Saturday morning, anticipate dry conditions for the weekend. Expect cooler temperatures than earlier in the week.
- Sunday: Calmer conditions will be expected as winds slow down and temperatures increase.