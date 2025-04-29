PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. The field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament where he made his TOUR debut in 2014, looking to find the winner’s circle for the first time in 2025, along with other Texas natives Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris.

    THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    Marquee group

    • 8:23 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Byeong Hun An

    Featured groups

    • 8:34 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland
    • 8:45 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Cam Davis

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    The First Look: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    The Five: Big-name FedExCup bubble boys midway through PGA TOUR season

    Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Despite 'wild journey,' Noah Goodwin wouldn't change anything about his path to PGA TOUR

    Purse breakdown: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Blades Brown, 17, withdraws from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to stay on Korn Ferry Tour

    Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler arrives as short-priced favorite at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DFS Dish: Find THE CJ CUP roster options that don’t include Scottie Scheffler

    R1
    Groupings Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    USA
    C. Hoffman
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    B. Martin
    11:50AM UTC
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    11:50AM UTC
    USA
    M. NeSmith
    11:50AM UTC*
    USA
    J. Lower
    11:50AM UTC*
    FRA
    V. Perez
    11:50AM UTC*
    NZL
    R. Fox
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    S. Gutschewski
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    12:01PM UTC
    USA
    G. Sigg
    12:01PM UTC*
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:01PM UTC*
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    12:01PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Ramey
    12:12PM UTC
    USA
    Z. Blair
    12:12PM UTC
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    12:12PM UTC
