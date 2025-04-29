THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. The field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament where he made his TOUR debut in 2014, looking to find the winner’s circle for the first time in 2025, along with other Texas natives Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris.
THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
Marquee group
- 8:23 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Byeong Hun An
Featured groups
- 8:34 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Gary Woodland
- 8:45 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Cam Davis
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)