THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. The field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament where he made his TOUR debut in 2014, looking to find the winner’s circle for the first time in 2025, along with other Texas natives Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris.