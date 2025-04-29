The Five: Big-name FedExCup bubble boys midway through PGA TOUR season

Andrew Novak has burst through most of the bubbles that his peers are worried about. His win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans secured him TOUR membership for the next two years and pushed him to No. 6 in the FedExCup, all but locking his spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship and next year’s Signature Events. The bump in his world ranking from his runner-up at the RBC Heritage (up to No. 32) will be good enough to get him into the rest of the majors this year.