The First Look: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is making his first appearance at THE CJ CUP since 2023 and sixth in his TOUR career. Scheffler has five top 10s already this season, including three in a row and a fourth at the Masters in his title defense. The last time Scheffler teed it up at TPC Craig Ranch, he finished T5 after opening with rounds of 64-64. … Fellow Texan Jordan Spieth is back in action at TPC Craig Ranch after missing the cut last year. Spieth has had some solid results at this course before, however, finishing T9 in 2021 and then runner-up the next year to K.H. Lee, falling short by just one stroke. Spieth has two top 10s so far this year. … Rounding out the notable Texas trio is Will Zalatoris, who has had a steady if unspectacular 2025 campaign. Zalatoris has missed just one cut so far in 2025 in nine tournaments but has yet to record a top-10 finish. … Taylor Pendrith returns to defend his title at THE CJ CUP, looking to become the first golfer since K.H. Lee to go back-to-back. Lee was the first golfer to successfully defend his title at this tournament since Tom Watson, who won three in a row from 1978-1980. Pendrith used his victory last year to springboard himself to the TOUR Championship for the first time, along with earning a spot on the Presidents Cup team. … Sungjae Im comes into THE CJ CUP off back-to-back impressive results at some big-time events. Im, the other top-20 ranked golfer in the world this week alongside Scheffler, finished T5 at the Masters and T11 at the RBC Heritage. … Christo Lamprecht earned his way into the field after being named the 2024 Byron Nelson Award recipient as a graduating senior at Georgia Tech. Lamprecht has two top-five finishes so far this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T2 at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. This will be his first start on TOUR in 2025.