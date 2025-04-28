Blades Brown, 17, withdraws from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to stay on Korn Ferry Tour

Brown’s first-round 61 at Texas Rangers Golf Club set a new mark for the lowest round by a player under 18 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, on record, and he followed with rounds of 67-66-63 in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Korn Ferry Tour requires players to stay aggressive and rack up birdies, and Brown proved at the Veritex that he has no problem doing so. The Nashville native made 27 birdies and three eagles against six bogeys on the week, and had an outside chance at a spot in a playoff before Keefer pulled away with three birdies in his last four holes.