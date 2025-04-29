Growing roots: Celebrating K.J. Choi’s 25 years on PGA TOUR

It is no wonder Choi is regarded as the "Godfather" of Korean golf. His journey is inspiring to say the least: a rice farmer’s son who learned the game on Wando Island off the coast of South Korea. Despite training regularly in powerlifting, he picked up a club for the first time at age 15 after being recruited for a newly established golf team in school. He washed cars to earn pocket money for his golf practice, and was so hooked on the game he would leave home in the wee hours to cross to the mainland and play as much golf as possible – the most number of holes he played in a day was 70 – before returning late at night.