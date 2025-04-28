Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler arrives as short-priced favorite at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

A victory at TPC Craig Ranch, which has hosted since 2021, would be Scheffler’s first at the event and in the Dallas area for the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings. Sleeping at home and surrounded by friends and family, Scheffler seeks his first victory of the season and 14th in his career at a betting number not seen since the days of Tiger Woods prowling the fairways. His best season result from eight events was sharing second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open to end the month of March. He followed with a solo fourth at the Masters and T8 at the RBC Heritage, and he owns five top-10 paydays from eight starts. Making his fourth start, he picked up solo fifth on his previous visit in 2023, his best.