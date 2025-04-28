Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler arrives as short-priced favorite at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
A comparison between Scottie Scheffler’s 2024, 2025 seasons
Written by Mike Glasscott
The PGA TOUR makes its third stop of 2025 in the Lone Star State at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The clear favorite, Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler (+280), headlines a contingent of locals looking to add their name to the trophy in the fifth playing of the event at TPC Craig Ranch.
A victory at TPC Craig Ranch, which has hosted since 2021, would be Scheffler’s first at the event and in the Dallas area for the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings. Sleeping at home and surrounded by friends and family, Scheffler seeks his first victory of the season and 14th in his career at a betting number not seen since the days of Tiger Woods prowling the fairways. His best season result from eight events was sharing second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open to end the month of March. He followed with a solo fourth at the Masters and T8 at the RBC Heritage, and he owns five top-10 paydays from eight starts. Making his fourth start, he picked up solo fifth on his previous visit in 2023, his best.
Another member of the proud local contingent, Jordan Spieth (+1800), is also searching for his first win of the season. The Texan last entered the winner’s circle just over three years ago at the 2022 RBC Heritage. Making his 10th start of the season, Spieth returns to Texas for the second time after T12 at the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters. In search of his third top-10 result, the 2022 runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch knows a shootout is on the cards again this week.
Playing his best golf since early January after cashing T11 at the Masters and T5 at the RBC Heritage in his last two events, Sungjae Im (+2200) is making his TPC Craig Ranch debut after taking last week off. The Korean fairway finder is also an expert on and around the greens. The large green complexes will give him more chances to find Greens in Regulation to wield his putter and rack up Par Breakers (14th on TOUR).
The fullest of fields, maxed out at 156 players, is highlighted by defending champion Taylor Pendrith (+2500). The Canadian, who was victorious for the first time on TOUR in his debut last spring, is the only former champion entered with a win at TPC Craig Ranch. Highlighted by 63 in Round 3 last year, he produced four loops of 67 or better and only squared three bogeys. Defending for the first time comes with many interruptions to a "normal" week of preparation, but as K.H. Lee demonstrated in 2022, it is not impossible. The Canadian achieved his best payday of 2025 in Texas with a T5 finish in Houston two weeks before the Masters.
Taylor Pendrith birdies the last to win at THE CJ CUP
Byeong Hun An (+2500) makes his third consecutive start at TPC Craig Ranch. One of the seven players to produce 20-under par or better in 2024, the Korean shared fourth in his second visit after T14 on debut in 2023, and he has never signed for a round above 68 in eight loops. Comfortable in the heat and humidity, the Florida resident, who excels with the driver and can get hot with the putter, is looking for his first victory on TOUR in his 214th start.
After two quick rounds and a missed cut in New Orleans, Dallas resident Si Woo Kim (+3000) looks to add back-to-back top-10 paydays on his own ball in his backyard. Cashing T8 at the RBC Heritage, his best finish in 13 starts in 2025, the Korean returns to TPC Craig Ranch, where he produced his best result on TOUR (T2, 2023) since his victory at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. Kim shared 13th last season and has never posted a round above par on one of the top-scoring courses on TOUR. Known for his ball-striking, he also leads the TOUR in Par-5 Birdies or Better Percentage and sits sixth in Birdie Average.
In the first edition at TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, Sam Burns (+3000) opened 65-62 before settling for second place. Missing the cut in 2022, the Louisiana native and best pal of Scheffler returns to Dallas to take another crack. The five-time winner has not produced a top-10 paycheck since claiming T8 at The Sentry on Maui to open the season. Struggling tee to green, Burns rarely struggles on the greens. Ranked fourth on TOUR in SG: Putting, the generous fairways and greens will give him plenty of opportunities to rack up more birdies with his putter.
Ben Griffin (+3500) and Andrew Novak won the Zurich Classic in New Orleans last week. Both players secured their first victory on the PGA TOUR, but only Griffin is in the field this week. The Højgaard twins, Rasmus (+4500) and Nicolai (+6000), finished runners-up, while Jake Knapp (+6000) and Frankie Capan III (+30000) rounded off the podium.
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for the rest of the field, via FanDuel:
- +4000: Stephan Jaeger
- +4500: Will Zalatoris, Mackenzie Hughes
- +5500: Jacob Bridgeman
- +6000: Tom Kim
- +6500: Ryan Gerard
- +7000: Kevin Yu, Harry Hall, Isaiah Salinda, Seamus Power, Eric Cole, Thorbjørn Olesen, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kurt Kitayama
- +7500: Matt Wallace, Alex Smalley, Ryo Hisatsune, Taylor Moore
- +8000: Rico Hoey, Austin Eckroat, Sam Stevens
- +8500: Davis Riley
- +9000: Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Rodgers, Lee Hodges, Matt McCarty, Doug Ghim, Gary Woodland, Niklas Norgaard, Jesper Svensson
