Despite 'wild journey,' Noah Goodwin wouldn't change anything about his path to PGA TOUR

The answer came at age 9 when Goodwin was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (pituitary dwarfism), a condition caused by the pituitary gland failing to manufacture the natural growth hormone. For most of his formative years, he grew at a rate well behind his classmates, ranking in the first percentile in height and weight before gradually moving toward the norm as he injected growth hormone each night for roughly seven years. It didn’t seem the optimal situation for an aspiring professional golfer in an uber-competitive landscape, one where kids hit the ball further by the minute. As a junior golfer, Goodwin and his dad, Jeff, would often develop a modified par to manage expectations (often playing up an age group in junior events). In some cases, his distance goal was to hit his second shot past an opponent’s tee shot.