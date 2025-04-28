DFS Dish: Find THE CJ CUP roster options that don’t include Scottie Scheffler

I’m spreading the salary out this week and will be looking in the direction of Sungjae Im ($10,000) and Byeong-Hun An ($9,700) to shoulder the load. TPC Craig Ranch demands scoring, scoring and more scoring. Making his debut, Im will look to join 2024 winner Taylor Pendrith ($9,600) and K.H. Lee (not entered) as the third debut champion in five events. An, another scoring machine, is searching for his first TOUR victory and would also join Pendrith and Lee in that category. I’m not here to talk anyone out of rostering Jordan Spieth ($10,500), but the next time he contends on Sunday will be the first time this season. Money can be spent elsewhere.