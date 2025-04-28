Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Written by Rob Bolton
If you’re not familiar with a strain of Bermudagrass known as TifTuf, you’re gonna be, especially if you pay any attention to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson this week. It checks all of the boxes for a four-season climate that leans toward scorchers of summer days like those experienced in the community of McKinney, Texas, site of the annual tournament contested this week.
Why that’s newsworthy now – or will be – what the field of 156 can expect one last time – hint, hint – the multitude of rewards at the conclusion of the tournament and much more is detailed below.
TifTuf. Say it. It’s catchy and fun. It’s also what’s going to replace the overseeded ryegrass that’s blanketed TPC Craig Ranch since the course debuted as host of THE CJ CUP in 2021, which it will once more and only once more.
Following this week’s tournament, the course will be subject to a renovation spearheaded by 1973 tournament champion and Dallas-area resident Lanny Wadkins, who won’t leave anything untouched. TifTuf will be grown on all tees, fairways and rough. It’s technically a hybrid Bermudagrass that’s resilient to the heat and stronger against wear and tear. And to prove that it’s as important to look as wonderful as it feels, it also retains its color longer amid seasonal change. We should all be so fortunate.
The greens will be converting from bentgrass to ultradwarf Bermudagrass. Additionally, existing bunkers will be reshaped or repositioned, while new bunkers will be introduced to increase the challenge for the world’s best talent. With new drainage and irrigation, the recovery time after, say, a classic Texas thunderstorm, should also improve.
All that said, the competitors won’t even have to wait until next year to get a taste of what’s in store. New tee boxes at the par-5 fifth hole and par-4 eighth, 10th, 11th and 14th holes extend the course by a combined 155 yards. The longest bump of that subset is at No. 5, which now tips at 635 yards, 66 yards longer than last year. So, overall length on the scorecard now reads 7,569 yards. That’s objectively long, but particularly for a par 71 with three par 5s.
Despite the requirement to wield drivers often – or more likely because of it – scoring has not been a headwind whatsoever at TPC Craig Ranch. After the first two editions for which it tested as a stock par 72, it was the second-easiest par 71 during the 2022-23 season, and then the easiest of 18 par 71s during all of 2024 with a field average of just 68.497.
While the thickest of the rough is 4 inches high, the field has averaged about 8 ½ (of 14) fairways hit and 12-13 greens in regulation per round. That helps explain the deeply red numbers en route to winning aggregates of 23-under 261 the last two years. In proper respect to the breezes of the Lone Star State, putting surfaces are prepped to run no longer than 11 ½ feet on the Stimpmeter.
Other pressures stand taller as the course rolls over. For one, despite what forecasts to be a glorious opening round with light breezes and a daytime high in the low 80s, literal winds of change will be on the horizon. They will freshen as energy encroaches at times, perhaps during every subsequent round. Cooler air will accompany it. But even if it does, it’ll be much ado about nothing, as there’s paydirt multiplied when the dust settles, at least figuratively.
THE CJ CUP is the last tournament contributing to the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for entry into next week’s Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season. The tournament also serves as the finish line of the year-long qualifier for the PGA Championship, for which the top 70 in PGA Championship Points are automatically exempt into the major in two weeks. The ranking in order will also be used to establish the alternates for the field of 156 at Quail Hollow Club.
And that’s not all.
The PGA of America traditionally also makes room for the top 100 in the last Official World Golf Ranking before the commitment deadline for the PGA Championship, which, you guessed it, will loop in THE CJ CUP.
