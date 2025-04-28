Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

All that said, the competitors won’t even have to wait until next year to get a taste of what’s in store. New tee boxes at the par-5 fifth hole and par-4 eighth, 10th, 11th and 14th holes extend the course by a combined 155 yards. The longest bump of that subset is at No. 5, which now tips at 635 yards, 66 yards longer than last year. So, overall length on the scorecard now reads 7,569 yards. That’s objectively long, but particularly for a par 71 with three par 5s.