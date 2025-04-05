Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Brian Harman survived amidst 30 mph wind on Saturday, playing the final 13 holes bogey-free and posting an even-par 72 that gave him a three-shot lead in a day so difficult that only seven players managed to break par. Harman, whose last win came at The 2023 Open Championship, sits at 12-under 204, three shots clear of Andrew Novak (69). Tom Hoge (68) is four shots back with Keith Mitchell (73) five behind. Mitchell and Novak, who's looking for his first ever PGA TOUR title, needs to win to get into the Masters next week.