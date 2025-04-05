PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

    Brian Harman survived amidst 30 mph wind on Saturday, playing the final 13 holes bogey-free and posting an even-par 72 that gave him a three-shot lead in a day so difficult that only seven players managed to break par. Harman, whose last win came at The 2023 Open Championship, sits at 12-under 204, three shots clear of Andrew Novak (69). Tom Hoge (68) is four shots back with Keith Mitchell (73) five behind. Mitchell and Novak, who's looking for his first ever PGA TOUR title, needs to win to get into the Masters next week.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the finale.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 11:28 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

    Featured groups

    • 11:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim (1st tee)
    • 11:52 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Henrik Norlander

    R3
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ITA
    F. Molinari
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*
