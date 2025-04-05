Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Brian Harman survived amidst 30 mph wind on Saturday, playing the final 13 holes bogey-free and posting an even-par 72 that gave him a three-shot lead in a day so difficult that only seven players managed to break par. Harman, whose last win came at The 2023 Open Championship, sits at 12-under 204, three shots clear of Andrew Novak (69). Tom Hoge (68) is four shots back with Keith Mitchell (73) five behind. Mitchell and Novak, who's looking for his first ever PGA TOUR title, needs to win to get into the Masters next week.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the finale.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 11:28 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw
Featured groups
- 11:40 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim (1st tee)
- 11:52 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Henrik Norlander